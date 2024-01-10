Boy George taken ‘wonder drug’ to help weight loss after tummy tuck

Boy George has revealed he’s using a “wonder drug” to help with weight loss after a tummy tuck – and has claimed “everyone” is doing it.

The pop star, 62, who shot to fame in the ’80s, has been open about his weight loss journey over the years.

Now, Boy George – real name George Alan O’Dowd, has revealed the lengths he’s gone to in a bid to lose weight, including the “most painful thing” he’s ever done.

The pop star has revealed he’s on a ‘wonder drug’ (Credit: ITV)

Boy George using ‘wonder drug’ to lose weight

In his new autobiography Karma, the singer shared that he’s been turning to diabetes drugs to help him lose weight.

Well, I’m on Mounjaro. Isn’t everyone?

At first, he used used Ozempic. This Type 2 diabetes drug has controversially become popular among Hollywood stars trying to lose weight. However, he later switched to Mounjaro – which is the brand name of a different antidiabetic medication.

In excerpts obtained by People, George wrote in his book: “I love food and I can’t control my appetite, but I think I have finally got it under control. Well, I’m on Mounjaro. Isn’t everyone? Trust me, anyone who was fat last year and is now skinny is on the wonder drug.”

Boy George revealed he had a tummy tuck (Credit: ITV)

Boy George says tummy tuck was ‘most painful thing’ he’s done

According to Boy George, in his autobiography, which was published on January 9, he started taking the drugs to maintain his weight loss after a tummy tuck surgery.

I might be the only person in show business with my own face

George also revealed how he had lost nearly 100 pounds after following a metabolic balance diet plan. Once the pounds started to drop, the pop star then decided to have the tummy tuck “to get rid of the excess skin”. He shared how he got the tummy tuck “not long after” he had hair transplants from 2015 to 2018.

Talking about the procedure, the I’m A Celeb star branded it as “the most painful thing” he has ever done. He also noted how despite the pain, he went “on tour straight after with Cyndi Lauper with the blood bag attached”.

‘I have never had Botox’, says Boy George

Despite the adjustments he has made, George claimed he has never touched his face and “never had Botox”. Quipping in his memoir, he said: “I might be the only person in show business with my own face.”

George then went on to note how he’s not scared of “getting old” and believes he has “grown into myself.”

