The cause of death for Sir Bobby Charlton has been revealed following his death aged 86 last month.

The England and Manchester United legend died at Macclesfield General Hospital on October 21.

Now an inquest has revealed that he died after an accidental fall at a care home.

Sir Bobby had been living with dementia, with wife Norma sharing the news of his diagnosis back in November 2020.

She said she had made the decision to reveal the diagnosis in the hope that it “could help others”.

Sir Bobby Charlton cause of death revealed

According to the BBC, the coroner concluded his death was accidental.

The hearing how Sir Bobby lost his balance as he stood up from his chair, striking a window sill and “possibly a radiator”. Staff performed a full-body check at the time and noted no visible injuries, and recorded his mobility seemed unaffected.

However, they later noticed swelling on his back and paramedics were called. He was then taken to a local hospital before being moved to Macclesfield General Hospital.

A chest X-ray and CT scan revealed he had fractured his ribs and was likely to develop pneumonia, the inquest heard. Doctors then agreed Sir Bobby should be put on end-of-life care, dying five days later.

The coroner gave the cause of death as trauma in the lungs, a fall and dementia.

Sir Bobby diagnosed with dementia

News of Sir Bobby’s dementia was revealed just days after his teammate Nobby Stiles passed away. He too suffered from dementia in his later years. His older brother Jack – who passed away in July 2020 – was also diagnosed with the disease in later life.

Lady Charlton also expressed a hope that the knowledge of Sir Bobby’s diagnosis could help others.

In a statement at the time of his dementia diagnosis, a rep for Norma said: “Lady Charlton confirmed Sir Bobby’s diagnosis and said that the family were happy for this to be reported. She also expressed a hope that the knowledge of Sir Bobby’s diagnosis could help others.”

Sir Bobby played the whole of England’s 1966 World Cup match.

He also scored 249 goals in 758 games for Manchester United, helping them to their first ever European Cup win in 1968.

