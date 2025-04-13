Inside Benny Hill’s final months – ‘lonely, depressed and ugly’; refusing bypass surgery; body not being found for days

Benny Hill was previously one of Britain’s best-loved comedians before his death aged 68.

Southampton-born Benny shot to fame as a presenter and TV star in the 1950s. Famous for his smutty sense of humour, Benny’s programme, The Benny Hill Show, would go on to become one of the most-watched series ever.

However, it was later cancelled following complaints – something that is discussed in Channel 5 documentary The Cancellation of Benny Hill which airs today (April 13).

In 1992, Benny passed away following a decline in his career and his health. Here, ED! takes a look inside Benny’s final moments.

He shot to fame in the 1950s (Credit: Channel 5)

Benny Hill ‘insecure’ before death

Benny Hill was one of the UK’s most prolific comedians of the 1970s and 1980s. His show, The Benny Hill Show, debuted in 1955 and ran for 34 years – and was among the most-watched programmes in the UK.

However, Benny’s style of comedy eventually became outdated as tastes changed.

In 2019, it was claimed that Benny – who died in 1992 – was riddled with insecurities about himself.

According to Hollywood journalist Craig Bennett, one of Benny’s closest friends, Sarah Kemp, spoke to him about the late comedian.

As MailOnline reports, Sarah claimed Benny confided in her for hours about how he felt unattractive and unloved.

His show was eventually cancelled (Credit: Channel 5)

Benny Hill’s health scares

During the late 1980s, Benny’s health started to deteriorate. In February 1992, he suffered a heart attack.

Following the health scare, doctors recommended the TV star to have a heart bypass. Benny declined, though – and a week later he was diagnosed with kidney failure.

Two months later, Benny died aged 68 in his Southampton home on April 18 in his favourite armchair while watching TV.

However, Benny’s body was not found until two days later on April 20.

He died in 1992 (Credit: Channel 5)

What was Benny’s cause of death?

Following Benny’s death, reports have claimed that Benny’s “blue, bloated and distended” body was found by a television producer.

They are said to have climbed up a ladder to peer through Benny’s second-floor flat, as Flashbak reports.

It has also been claimed that Benny was surrounded with cash and checks that he hadn’t cashed, as well as “dirty plates, glasses, videotapes and piles of papers”.

The cause of death was recorded as coronary thrombosis.

Benny was buried near his birthplace at Hollybrook Cemetery a week later.

Watch The Cancellation of Benny Hill on Sunday (April 13) at 9pm on Channel 5.

