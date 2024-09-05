This Morning host Ben Shephard sparked disappointment among some fans as he opted to remove his beard following a viewer vote.

This decision comes after Ben returned to the show this week after a summer break.

Ben Shephard beard on This Morning

The TV host began the new season on September 2, alongside co-host Cat Deeley, welcoming viewers with not just fresh segments but also a fresh look.

Ben’s new beard became a hot topic of discussion, with many viewers turning to social media to share their thoughts.

Some feedback was negative – with one viewer calling it “scruffy and untidy”.

Others agreed that the beard aged him “10 years”. However, there was also plenty of love for his new look.

“Ben, keep the beard, very manly and I love it,” one fan gushed.

“Never really found Ben Shephard attractive until I’ve just seen him with a grey speckled beard,” another agreed.

Ben addressed his new look on air, asking the audience whether he should shave. The response was clear, with the majority voting against the beard.

Ben Shephard returned to This Morning with a new look. (Credit: ITV)

Taking to Instagram, Ben shared some snaps from his summer vacation as he humorously addressed the verdict.

“As the Boo Radleys said ‘Summer’s gone..’ and we are storming towards my 50th. We packed so much in, it seems like a blur – here are some highlights,” Ben wrote.

Sadly it’s going – the viewers of TM voted for it to go, so enjoy it whilst it lasts!

“Got back to work this week, which [was] tough, as the first morning alarm was [flushed face emoji]! I don’t know about you but I do love a bit of routine! I feel more motivated than ever to make sure these next few months are constructive and positive to make sure I’m as fit [at] 50 as possible.”

Ben ended the post by mentioning his beard: “Ps: glad you all like the beard. Sadly it’s going – the viewers of TM voted for it to go, so enjoy it whilst it lasts!”

Some fans prefer Ben without a beard (Credit: ITV)

This Morning news

While the beard debate was light-hearted, some fans expressed genuine disappointment.

Comments ranged from supportive objections like: “Tell the viewers to sod off! It looks great,” to which Ben responded: “Haha you’re braver than me, Pamela. My mum would be happy!!”

Another fan pleaded: “Please don’t shave off the beard.”

Unfortunately, Ben – who also hosts Tipping Point – reminded them of the done deal. “The vote was on Monday – sadly the beard has bolted!” He replied.

“I prefer you without the beard, but doesn’t Mrs S have a say?” A third fan queried.

“She’s not that fussed Jan to be fair (not sure she’s noticed to be honest),” Ben joked in response.

Many fans shared the same sentiment, as another wrote: “I love the beard, you suit it.”

“1 day left Karen,” Ben wrote back with a crying emoji.

However, some fans were relieved by the verdict.

“Thank God the beard is gone!!” One commented.

“I agree beard to go,” another echoed.

