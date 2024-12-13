BBC News presenter Will Glennon, a reporter on Points West, has welcomed a gorgeous baby boy with his Sky News editor wife Emily Deeker.

The baby, named Harry, is the couple’s second child, who they welcomed after a gruelling IVF journey that spanned 12 years.

Emily and Will are already parents to little girl Olivia, three. She was born from the couple’s penultimate frozen embryo, with baby Harry – their final embryo – arriving in October.

Now they’re gearing up for their first Christmas as a family of four.

Will and his wife have endured 12 years of fertility treatment to complete their family (Credit: YouTube)

BBC News star welcomes baby boy

Speaking to The Mirror, Emily said: “When our daughter turned two we said to each other: ‘We’ve got another embryo left sitting in the clinic so let’s try it.’ But we absolutely didn’t think that it would end in a successful pregnancy and bring in the baby just because we had to do so many rounds of treatment to get our little girl.

“If that 12th and final frozen embryo hadn’t matured to become Harry, we would have been grateful just to have had our beautiful Olivia after such a long wait.” Speaking of Harry’s birth, she said it felt like it was “meant to be”.

“At first you think that IVF is going to be the answer to your prayers and often I think what you don’t realise when you start it is that it doesn’t work for everybody. We learned somewhere along the journey not to get our hopes up and to manage our expectations . And we really trained ourselves to do that over the years. We were trying to have a family for 12 years in total and learned not to take anything for granted.”

‘Tired but happy’

In October, Emily shared the first picture of baby Harry. It showed BBC News presenter Will holding the baby shortly after his C-section birth. “He’s here. Harry Michael Glennon. We didn’t dare to dream we’d ever get this lucky,” said the new mum.

Once he was home, it was time for his big sister to meet her little brother. Sharing a sweet picture, Emily said: “Their first meeting: Even better than all the post op pain medication.”

I waited so long to have them.

A few days in, Emily was back to mum duties, sitting on the floor, baby in lap, playing with her little girl. “Almost sure I’m not supposed to be sitting on the floor covered in kids 4 days after a caesarean section, but I waited so long to have them, who cares…

HASHTAG TIRED BUT HAPPY!!!”

Earlier this week, little Olivia declared: “He’s my best friend,” about her baby brother.

‘A million congratulations’

Well wishes have flooded in for the couple, who are preparing to celebrate their first Christmas as a family of four.

“Huge congratulations,” said one. Another added: “Welcome to the World Harry. Congratulations to you all.” A third commented: “Congratulations to both of you again! Two little miracles now.” “Beautiful! A million congratulations,” another said,

