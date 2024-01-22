Ayda Field has revealed she was rushed to hospital with a mystery illness as she posted a photo from A&E.

The 44-year-old, who is the wife of Robbie Williams, took to Instagram Stories on Sunday night (January 21) to share the medical dash with her followers.

Uploading a picture of herself looking glum as she sat in a hospital bed, Ayda could be seen attached to a drip and a heart monitor. She wrote alongside: “After a picture perfect evening, a less than picture perfect ending.”

Ayda Field has revealed she was rushed to hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ayda Field praises husband Robbie after hospital dash

The former X Factor judge then explained that she was back home and recovering, before thanking her “amazing” husband Robbie.

“Back now and resting,” she added alongside a prayer hands emoji. “Thanks to my amazing hubby @robbiewilliams for being by my side.”

Ayda shared the ordeal with her Instagram followers (Credit: Instagram)

Just hours before her hospital ordeal, Ayda shared a glamorous photo with singer Robbie as they headed out on a date night.

Ayda wore a stunning sequinned dress, while Robbie looked dapper in a suit. She captioned the snap: “@robbiewilliams A night under the stars with my galaxy partner #stars #galaxy #datenight AWxx.”

Ayda and Robbie have been married since 2010. They tied the knot in a ceremony at his home in Los Angeles.

The couple have four children together, Teddy, 11, Charlie, nine, Coco, five, and three-year-old Beau.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams)

Ayda’s health battles

Back in 2022, Ayda revealed she had undergone a colonoscopy as she urged her followers to do the same.

Alongside a selfie of herself wearing a hospital gown, hair net and facemask, she wrote: “Colonoscopy chic #getchecked #colonoscopy.”

Following the examination, she updated fans with how she was getting on. “Feeling better and ready to tackle the rest of this day…” she said.

Ayda with husband Robbie Williams (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to the NHS, a colonoscopy is a test to check inside your bowels. It can help find what’s causing your bowel symptoms.

Meanwhile, Ayda became health conscious after her mum, Gwen Field, was diagnosed with stage two cervical cancer in 2020.

Speaking on her At Home with The Williamses podcast, Ayda previously said: “My mum in January was diagnosed with stage two cervical cancer and it had spread outside the cervix and was a very aggressive tumour.

“So alongside her Parkinson’s and her Lupus was this cancer battle and because the cancer was so big they decided that she needed to immediately go into chemo and radiation daily and have surgery.

“When the pandemic hit it was very scary because my mum with Lupus and Parkinson’s and cancer, at 70 years old is prime for some bad things happening so she was going to the hospital every day for these treatments.”

She added: “I remember thinking, is she going to pick something up? Is this where it all ends?”

