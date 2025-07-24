A “fuming” Aston Merrygold didn’t hold back as he hit out at a former record label.

The singer – who shot to fame as a member of boyband JLS – released his debut solo single Get Stupid back in 2015.

And this week, the song, that reached the top 10 in the Australian charts and also number 28 in the UK charts, turns 10.

However, Aston has now hit out at his former record label Warner UK as they have reportedly continued to attempt to block the song – despite him allegedly owning the master recording.

Aston Merrygold slams former record label

On Thursday (July 24), Aston took to his Instagram Story and shared his frustration over the ordeal.

The former Strictly star posted a screenshot of a removed video that featured the track, Get Stupid. It was allegedly taken down because of copyright issues.

“To this very day @warnermusicuk @warnermusic you continue to try block this [explicit] even tho I own the master? This [bleep] is CRAZY!” Aston declared.

Aston went on: “From conception people really been trying to stop this train… at first I was fuming as the chip on the shoulder was heavy.”

He then added: “But now we laugh and we keep it moving: Expect another email like there has been over the years @warnermusicuk. anyway I appreciate all the love always from my day ones. teAM.”

Aston’s trip to hospital

Aston’s dispute comes after he was rushed to hospital last month. Taking to his Instagram Story, Aston uploaded a photo of himself strapped to a stretcher in the back of an ambulance.

Em route to the hospital, the star was connected to an intravenous drip. Despite the concerning circumstances, he appeared to be in good spirits. He flashed a smile and put a thumb up for the camera.

“It’s been an interesting 13 hrs,” Aston then penned in the caption.

The TV star didn’t reveal the medical reason behind his hospital trip or provide details about his condition.

