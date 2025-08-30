Anton Du Beke in heartbreaking confession about ‘starting again’: ‘Nothing gets easier’

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke previously made a candid confession about getting older.

The dancer, 59, has been a regular on TV for years, ever since he shot to fame on the glitzy BBC One show. Since then, he’s remained booked and busy, and is back on screens today (August 30) for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

However, a few years back Anton spoke out about the difficulties of ageing.

He opened up about getting older (Credit: ITV)

Anton Du Beke on ‘starting again’

It’s fair to say Anton Du Beke – who has been dancing since he was 14 – has not slowed down in the 40+ years he’s been in the business.

From his stint as a pro and judge on Strictly to performing at his own sell-out shows, Anton’s career has gone from strength to strength. In 2022 though, Anton, then 56, revealed that things are a lot different for him compared to when he was younger.

“Nothing gets easier as you get older. It gets harder to start again, motivationally and physically,” he told The Guardian.

The dad-of-two added: “The big thing for me is never having stopped. Can I do the splits? I’ve never been able to, so that’s nothing to do with age.”

He has been dancing for years (Credit: Would I Lie To You? /YouTube)

Anton on ‘upsetting’ part of getting older

Meanwhile, more recently, Anton spoke out again about getting older and it seems he’s not a fan.

Opening up to the Telegraph, Anton said: “I can’t remember routines like I used to. It takes longer to remember. It’s so irritating. Hearing’s gone as well.

“Bits start to drop off, and that’s really upsetting. I’m a machine, obviously, so it doesn’t happen to me yet, but I’m waiting for it to happen at any stage.”

“But I’ve had to have my hair done twice [a hair transplant], just to keep my hair in one place. The salt-and-pepper look has been an absolute revelation to me. It saved me having to dye it.”

Watch Anton on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? On Sunday (August 30) at 9:00pm on ITV1.

Read more: Anton Du Beke on ‘devastating’ childhood experience: ‘That was heartbreaking’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know