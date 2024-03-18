Ant McPartlin might reportedly be temporarily replaced by This Morning host Cat Deeley on BGT when his wife Anne-Marie gives birth to their first baby.

According to an inside source, the producers of the ITV show are trying to figure out a plan if he has to leave co-host Dec Donnelly during the live shows.

This Morning presenter Cat Deeley expected to step in for Ant (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ant McPartlin baby

According to a TV source at The Sun, one of Dec’s fellow ITV stars, Cat or Stephen Mulhern, might step in for Ant.

It was reported that Ant and Anne-Marie would apparently welcome their first baby together in the coming months. They are reportedly due in June. Anne-Marie also has two children from a previous relationship.

“The timing is causing something of a headache for bosses,” the source told the newspaper recently.

“They are considering whether Dec would present alone if Anne-Marie went into labour or, if time allows, a guest presenter could step in. Cat and Stephen, who the lads have worked with in the past, are front-runners.”

Cat first rose to fame as a co-host of SMTV Live and CD:UK with Ant & Dec in the late ’90s. Stephen has been a regular presenter during Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway over the years.

ED! has contacted Cat and Ant’s representatives for comment.

Ant is expecting his first child with wife Anne-Marie (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ant McPartlin wife

While Ant is reportedly expecting his first child, Dec already has two children – Isla and Jack – with his wife, Ali Astall.

In a recent interview for FAULT Magazine, the pair admitted they want to be able to spend less time at work, and more time with their loved ones.

“We need to spend some time with our family. We’ve both got children,” Ant said. “We need time to think and time to step back and look at the bigger picture and just see where we are now.”

The duo previously announced that the current series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will be the last for a while.

