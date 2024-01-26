Ant and Dec have sent fans wild after lip-syncing to Eternal Love, one of their PJ and Duncan tracks, on Instagram.

The Limitless Win hosts rolled back the years – nearly thirty of them – for a music vid tribute to the November 1994 release, which reached number 12 in the charts.

Followers were ecstatic at seeing the I’m A Celebrity stars mouth the tune’s lyrics once again in the update.

Ant and Dec – whose PJ and Duncan performing moniker came from their characters’ names on BBC drama Byker Grove – joked in their Insta post’s caption: “The video you’ve not been waiting for…”

However, while plenty of fans made use of laughing emojis in the post’s comments section as they reacted, others begged for the pair to share new vids for all the songs on their debut album Psyche.

Declan Donnelly had moves in the original 1994 PJ and Duncan music video for Eternal Love (Credit: YouTube)

Ant and Dec ‘perform’ as PJ and Duncan again

Among the celebs who couldn’t resist passing comment was former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby.

“I can’t stop watching this…” she wrote on the post, adding a laughing emoji and a heart emoji to her words.

This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams chuckled: “You still got it boys. Just don’t ask what ‘it’ is.”

Ex I’m A Celeb contestant Giovanna Fletcher gushed: “Brilliant!!!! I need more!!!”

Meanwhile, former Traitors star Kieran Tompsett added: “Number one please in the charts IMMEDIATELY.”

Fans want more!

But might Ant and Dec give a 2024 upgrade to more of their classic songs? Their long-term fans certainly hope so.

“This was my favourite song back in the day,” one rote. “13 year old me used to play it on repeat and pretend Dec – who I was convinced I would marry one day – was singing it to me.”

Another requested: “Can you please do this for the whole Psyche album PLEASE. This was the first cassette I ever owned and played it non-stop all my childhood.”

Nice hat, Ant (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, someone else claimed: “This has made my year.”

And another tickled onlooker added: “Bloody love this! Ha ha! Thanks for making me smile lads.”

