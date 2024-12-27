Angela Griffin – who is appearing in The Serial Killer’s Wife tonight (Friday, December 27) – once opened up about her hidden “power” in her marriage to husband Jason Milligan.

Actor Jason and Angela Griffin have been married since 2006 and share two daughters.

Angela and Jason have been married for 18 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Angela doesn’t put too much pressure on Jason

Back in July, Angela did an interview with Prima magazine, in which she discussed her new role in the drama, The Wives.

The interview also saw her talk about her husband Jason, who she has been married to for 18 years now.

In the chat, Angela stressed that she doesn’t expect all of her “joy” to come from her husband, as that is too much pressure to put on someone.

“I do not expect all my joy, all my happiness, or all my everything to come from him. I think that’s too much pressure on anyone. We like loads of the same stuff, and there’s stuff that we don’t both like. And if he doesn’t like doing it, I go and do it with someone else,” she said.

Angela Griffin on marriage to Jason Milligan

The Waterloo Road star then continued.

“The thing I’ve always lived by is being independent. My mum told me to always have my bus fare home and always make sure that I can get myself out of a situation without needing anybody else. And I’ve really done that, and it’s given me a power – the fact that I don’t need to have other people,” she said.

“My confidence is increasing as I’m getting older. When I was younger, I was scared of making the wrong decision. I was scared I would somehow say the wrong thing or do the wrong thing. Now, I think people take me a bit more seriously,” she then added.

Angela spoke of her “power” in her marriage to Jason (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Angela’s anniversary tribute

Back in July, Jason and Angela celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

To mark the occasion, Angela shared a sweet snap of the couple on their wedding day on her Instagram.

“Happy Anniversary Jay!! 18 years!!!” she wrote.

“Where the heck did that time go. What an amazing time we’ve had. So proud of our family and the lives we’ve built. Always ups and downs, but always here. Love you xxx,” she then added.

Catch Angela in The Serial Killer’s tonight (Friday, December 27) at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

