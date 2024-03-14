Alison Hammond squirms after awkward Phillip Schofield gag on new TV show – days after she said he was ‘last thing I would want to talk about’

This Morning star Alison Hammond grinned awkwardly as a joke was made about ex-colleague Phillip Schofield during her latest television appearance.

Tonight (March 14), Alison appeared on an episode of Rob Beckett’s Smart TV on Sky Max. She and Last Leg star Josh Widdicombe served as team captains.

Alison served as team captain on Rob Beckett’s Smart TV tonight (Credit: Sky)

Josh’s gag about Phillip Schofield

With a booked and busy career, Alison revealed on the show that the only thing she watches during her downtime is This Morning on catch-up.

In response, Rob said: “You’re the only person who’s ever gone onto ITV Player and played This Morning… since the episode where Phillip left.”

Alison’s guest teammate Roman Kemp quickly reacted by putting his head in his hands. Alison, on the other hand, reacted with an awkward grin.

The gag follows Phillip’s drama with ITV. After working for the network for 30 years, Phillip quit after admitting he had an affair with a much younger male colleague. While owning up to the fact that he had lied to his family and everyone at work, Phillip described the affair as “unwise” but “not illegal”.

Alison Hammond still wishes Phillip Schofield well (Credit: Sky)

Alison Hammond still wishes Phillip Schofield ‘all the best’

It was only last weekend that Allison was last heard speaking about Phillip. In her interview with The Sunday Times, the 49-year-old presenter discussed Phillip’s departure from ITV.

While stating that she didn’t want to “get into salacious gossip”, Alison said she “personally [wished] Phillip Schofield all the best”.

“I loved Phillip Schofield. Full stop. But that’s the last thing I would want to speak about,” she continued.

Since leaving ITV, Phillip has kept a very low profile. Despite being seen out and about occasionally, he hasn’t worked on television since.

Read more: Alison Hammond ‘very emotional’ as she shares glimpse at her new house

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.