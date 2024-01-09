Katie Price’s ex Alex Reid rushed to hospital with suspected abscess in his throat

Former Celebrity Big Brother winner and Katie Price’s ex-husband Alex Reid has revealed he dashed to hospital under the instruction of doctors over the weekend.

On Monday, the 48-year-old took to social media to share an update with fans.

While posting an image of himself hooked to an IV drip, he wrote: ‘Not having such a great weekend. Felt rough went to out of hours GP to be told to go straight to hospital.

“Looks like I have an abscess in my throat that may need to be syringed. Didn’t realise how dangerous it was to be left without [being] treated! Was literally just going to take pain relief and sleep it off! Thank God I saw someone as [I] was told it could have burst which is deadly!”

He further added: “Thanking the NHS as always for your amazing services. Waiting to see a doc now to let me know if I will be operated on.”

Alex Reid shares health update

He later responded to a fan in the comments section to inform them he had quinsy.

The NHS states that quinsy forms “a pocket filled with pus (abscess) between your tonsils and the wall of your throat”.

Fans flocked to the comments section to wish the former MMA fighter well.

One wrote: “Bless you, my daughter had it. So painful. Get well soon.”

A second added: “Get well soon, good job you went and made others aware of dangers.”

Meanwhile, a third penned: “I used to suffer with quinsy when I was in my late teens, painful injections to drain it I remember.

“Got my tonsils out at 20, one of the best things I ever did! Get well soon!”

Alex was married to Katie Price from 2010 to 2011 (Credit: Cover Images)

Alex and Nikki’s ‘miracle’ children

The star is a dad to daughters Dolly, eight, Anastasia, two, and twin sons Hunter and Phoenix, seven months.

He shares Dolly with former partner Chantelle Houghton.

His youngest three children are with fiancée Nikki Manashe, with the pair being open about their fertility journeys.

Tragically, after enduring six miscarriages, the couple finally conceived Anastasia.

Furthermore, they experienced fear for their “miracle” twins before birth when Nikki’s waters broke just 18 weeks into the pregnancy.

