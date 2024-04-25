Star of The One Show Alex Jones took to Instagram to gush about her new baby chicks just hours after they were born.

The Welsh presenter hosted last night’s (April 24) episode of The One Show alongside Jermaine Jenas. In an Instagram Story, Alex expressed her excitement knowing that she was going to be welcomed by the chicks when she got home.

Alex expressed her excitement on her Instagram Story (Credit: Instagram)

The One Show star Alex Jones on Instagram

In a video post shared to her feed, Alex shared a video of her newborns. Over the top of the clip, Alex said: “Here they are. My new little babies.”

She continued: “I’ve been glued to the spot since I got home from work. I can’t believe how cute they are.”

Explaining how tired the small ones are, Alex revealed they are “so strong” after only being born a few hours prior.

She added: “Crossing fingers now for egg five and three. Gosh, I love them.”

Alex confessed that she can’t wait for when she can give them a cuddle.

“The best welcome home from work,” she wrote in her caption.

‘So cute’

Following the whole video, fans took to the comments section to gush about the adorable chicks.

Fans gushed with Alex over her new borns (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Oh my they are so cute,” one user wrote.

“Ah, how fabulous! A great thing to do with the kids,” another person shared.

“So cute,” a third remarked, adding the yellow heart emoji.

“Awww they are adorable. X,” a fourth wrote.

“Oh my goodness! That’s just made my evening,” a fifth commented.

