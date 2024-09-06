From pulling out of work to losing a quiz show for A LOT of money, these are the celebs who seem to be having it pretty rough this week.

Now that the weekend has arrived, we’re reflecting on what’s happened in the world of showbiz this past week.

From Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard to Cat Deeley and Paul Sinha, here’s who is probably wishing the week away…

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Ben Shephard

Despite being a fan favourite on This Morning, host Ben displayed a new look that left fans raising a few eyebrows.

The stylish presenter debuted a full beard earlier this week, resulting in fans of the 49-year-old insisting he looked 10 years older. Rude!

One user shared: “Ben’s beard def a no no.”

“Ben looks 10 years older, haven’t seen him for a while but not a good look,” another said.

A third said: “Ben has aged 20 years…” Ooft, harsh.

Well, those people will be happy because Ben has said the beard will be going ahead of next week’s show. We quite liked it tbh!

So close! (Credit: ITV)

Paul Sinha

The Chase star Paul Sinha was incredibly unlucky during Thursday’s (Sept 5) taping of the quiz show, losing out on £100k to the opposing team. Now that’s a bad day at the office.

Not only did he lose out on a hefty amount of money, it was one of the biggest-ever jackpots in the show’s history.

The losing question was: “Leslie Manville played the widow Cathy in what BBC sitcom?” Unsure of the answer, Paul guessed: “Last of the Summer Wine.”

With one second spare, Paul held his head in his hands, knowing it was all over for him.

At least winners Ian and Karen are £50k richer, aye?

The correct answer was Mum, FYI!

Cat Deeley has been criticised for her on-screen behaviour… (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley

This Morning host Cat Deeley had viewers grossed out after she opened up about her verrucas during the show’s segment about foot problems on Wednesday (Sept 4).

While Cat and the show probably didn’t intend to give anyone the ick, viewers were still vocal about the situation.

“Put me off my lunch,” one viewer tweeted.

Another chimed in: “Well I was just about to have my lunch. Thanks @itv #thismorning.”

“I’m saying it now, please please PLEASE don’t show us photos of people’s manky feet,” a third viewer complained.

It wasn’t the only complaint that Cat sparked though. Fiddling and playing with her hair also seemed to rile people up! One ranted: “Can you please ask Cat Deeley to stop flicking her hair, its driving me mad.”

These complaints are probably driving Cat mad, too!

Susanna was back for one day… before going off again! (Credit: ITV)

Celebs having a far worse week than us: Susanna Reid

Susanna Reid is a regular presenter of ITV’s GMB. That said, viewers still had something to say when they found out she had to pull out of Tuesday’s (Sept 3) show.

“A very good morning to you and of course you will be wondering where Susanna is this morning,” step-in presenter Ranvir Singh expressed.

“Well one of her boys has been taken unwell overnight and so she needs to stay with him but we are here for you this morning.”

Despite having time off for a family ordeal, snide comments were still shared about poor Susanna.

“Susanna having a day off already? #gmb,” one fan wrote selfishly. Will Wills wanna apologise, though? (Credit: Cover Images)

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Prince William

As most already know, Prince Harry left his senior royal role alongside wife Meghan Markle in early 2020 to focus on a life in the US.

However, an insider at the Mirror has alleged that Harry would be open to taking on a temporary role within the royal family to “help out” if his dad, King Charles, asked.

BUT, there’s one catch though. Harry would only agree to the idea if his older brother, Prince William, apologised to him.

The big question, is Wills willing to say sorry? We can’t see it happening…

