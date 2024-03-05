Martin Kemp steps into the ring with son Roman for epic battle: ‘He put up a good fight’

Father and son duo Martin and Roman Kemp have gone head-to-head in a battle of skill.

In a duel not seen since the likes of Rocky versus Apollo (sort of), the pair faced off in a show of gaming prowess peppered with smack-talk as they took to the ring for a fierce competition.

Will you be able to beat Martin and Roman Kemp? (Credit: Cover Images)

Martin and Roman Kemp square up for iconic face-off

Thankfully, no physical blows were exchanged. Instead Martin, 62, and son Roman, 31, got down to business in an intense competition to become the OREO x PAC-MAN Playoff Champion.

OREO and PAC-MAN have come together in an unlikely but iconic cookie and gaming collaboration to offer fans a chance at winning once-in-a-lifetime prizes. That’s if they can beat the duo’s top scores.

There was no way I was going to take it lying down.

“Whilst Dad was around in the 1980s for the original PAC-MAN, I definitely brought my A game. I’m happy with my score,” Roman said.

While his dad Martin added: “I loved playing PAC-MAN in the 80s, that’s nearly 40 years of this game in my life. There was no way I was going to take it lying down. Even if he has had video games his whole life. He put up a good fight. But we can’t have these young ‘uns beating us in the game of our generation.”

Father and son duo Martin and Roman Kemp went head-to-head in a battle of skill (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Get involved and fuel up your snack time’

Becky Latcham at OREO UK said: “We want the nation to be more playful this year. What better way than partnering with a game that is loved by all ages, PAC-MAN.

“All Brits need to do is scan one of the OREO PAC-MAN special edition cookies, and they’ll be able to unlock exclusive gaming experiences. To encourage a bit of friendly competition, we’ve even teamed up with the Kemps. The perfect duo for kicking off our playoffs and the battle of generations!

“We hope it helps cookie and gaming fans to fuel up their snack time by getting involved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oreo UK & Ireland (@oreouki)

Can you beat Martin and Roman Kemp to the cookie crown?

The Kemps are challenging cookie and gaming fans alike for the play-offs cookie crown. Those keen to beat the duo can scan one of the six OREO x PAC-MAN special edition cookie packs to unlock the exclusive limited-edition game.

Players will be in with the chance of winning prizes that include playable mini and life-sized OREO PAC-MAN arcades. Plus, a grand prize of a once-in-a-lifetime holiday to Japan. This will see the winner spending a week in the home of PAC-MAN. They will also a visit to Bandai Namco’s new gaming centre.

To get involved in chasing playfulness, comment on the Kemps’ hilarious video. Or to find more ways to win, visit www.oreo.eu or join in on the conversation on @OREOUKI #ChasePlayfulness. For all information regarding prizes and participation in the main promotion, please visit the OREO website where the T&C’s can be found.

