Where The Serial Killer’s Wife is filmed: Locations include gems in Folkestone and Dover

Now on Channel 5, The Serial Killer’s Wife cast has kept us on the edge of our seats as we follow the suspenseful crime drama. It isn’t just the gripping storyline that has caught our eye. It’s the four-part drama’s beautiful locations.

Where is The Serial Killer’s Wife filmed?

According to the Kent Film Office, the series is filmed across East Kent, largely in Folkestone, an idyllic port town on the English channel. This includes a pub that doubles as the notorious fictional club Vault, Folkestone harbour and The Warren country park.

The stunning Canterbury country house, Knowlton Park, stars as Beth and Tom Fairchild’s luxurious home. Featuring a gigantic dining room (where guests party in the first episode), a statement fire-place (where Tom hides his second phone) and a sweeping staircase, the house makes a show-stopping family home for the Fairchilds.

Knowlton Park is described on its website as a ‘much-loved family home set within a stunning and extensive country estate of over 1,900 acres’. The estate also doubles as roads used for scenes of police cars speeding along. The woodland area features in a clip of a woman jogging in the opening scenes. The church in Beth’s wedding scene (episode 4) is also set on the estate.

However, the series isn’t just shot in Folkestone. Filming also took place in the nearby village of Saltwood. This was where Adam’s house was filmed. Saltwood’s Hide and Fox Restaurant also doubles as Beth’s café.

The Serial Killer’s Wife locations

Furthermore, several establishing shots took place at Sandgate beach. The series also filmed in locations such as Abbot’s Cliff, South Foreland Lighthouse, the White Cliffs of Dover and Upper Road in Dover.

The series was also filmed at the stunning white cliffs of Dover (Credit: Rick Steve’s Europe via Youtube / Ricksteves.com)

Who stars in The Serial Killer’s wife?

The Sixth Commandment’s Annabel Scholey stars as leading lady, Beth Fairchild. Poldark’s Jack Farthing portrays her on-screen husband. Meanwhile, A Street Cat Named Bob actor Luke Treadaway plays questionable family friend, Adam Plummer. Other big names in the cast list include Angela Griffin (DI Aline Edgeworth), Julie Graham (Beth’s mother) Shobna Gulati (Headmistress Kiran) and Holby City’s Hari Dhillon (Tom’s lawyer, Maxwell).

Annabel Scholey stars as leading lady Beth Fairchild. (Credit: IPA/INSTARimages.com via Cover-images.com)

What is The Serial Killer’s wife about?

The Serial Killer’s Wife follows the wife of well-respected GP Dr. Tom Fairchild, Beth. Beth attempts to clear Tom’s name for the murder of his colleague, Katy. However, she quickly finds she has unearthed Tom’s deepest and darkest secrets. Including sordid affairs, illegal sex clubs and violence.

