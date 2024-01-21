Vera star Rhiannon Clements on breaking down barriers of disability: ‘It’s not a defining characteristic of that person’

Rhiannon Clements, new star of Vera, is breaking down industry barriers against those with a disability.

From Hollyoaks‘ villainous Summer Ranger to Vera‘s ambitious Steph Duncan, Rhiannon is making a habit of portraying multi-faceted young women whose disability is the least interesting thing about them.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vera star Rhiannon Clements, her life, and what else she’s acted in.

David Leon as DI Joe Ashworth, Rhiannon Clements as Steph, Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards and Jon Morrison as DS Kenny Lockhart (Credit: ITV)

Who is Rhiannon Clements and how old is she?

Rhiannon Clements was born in Blackburn on December 1, 1994. At the time of writing, she is 29 years old.

The actress grew up in Blackburn, attending Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe. She studied drama at DACA and the Blackburn Youth Theatre, before achieving an acting degree from the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts in Wigan.

Rhiannon told the Lancashire Telegraph: “Blackburn has such a special place in my heart. It’s a small town and when you go out, everyone is so friendly. There’s a real sense of community and I am proud to be from there.”

Sarah Kameela Impey as Paula and Rhiannon Clements as Steph on Vera (Credit: ITV)

What has Rhiannon Clements acted in?

Hollyoaks fans should recognise Rhiannon, who portrayed the role of Summer Ranger on the soap for a year from November 2020.

Her time on the soap was short, but memorable. Summer arrived in Chester looking for her father Cormac and later sought revenge on those who put him on coma in hospital. The manipulative Summer was a hit with Hollyoaks fans and critics alike. Her time on the show led to nominations for Best Newcomer at the National Television Awards and Villain of the Year at the British Soap Awards.

More recently, Rhiannon portrayed Izzy in the ITVX thriller Platform 7 (2023). Izzy was the best friend of Lisa, played by Top Boy’s Jasmine Jobson.

Also in 2023, Rhiannon starred alongside Suranne Jones and Eve Best in ITV drama Maryland. She also played Bev in the Power of Parker and Fliss in Sister Boniface Mysteries.

Rhiannon had small recurring roles in Big Boys (2022), The Other One (2020) and Doctor Who (2020). Her other TV gigs include Ridley (2022) and Death on the Nile (2022).

Rhiannon Clements’ disability does not define her nor the enthusiastic new member of Vera’s team Steph Duncan (Credit: ITV)

What is Rhiannon Clements’ disability?

Rhiannon Clements has had a shortened left forearm since birth. She says her disability doesn’t define her, and that it’s “refreshing for me to get a role and a script where nothing is mentioned about it”.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News about playing Hollyoaks villain Summer with a disability, Rhiannon said: “What’s really refreshing, and shouldn’t be but it is, is that there’s no mention of Rhiannon’s disability within Summer, it’s just something that exists much like it exists for me without defining me.

“It’s brilliant to see representation through Summer that’s like ‘you can have a disability and be a villain, you can have a disability and do all these horrible things.'”

She added: “I think there’s a lot of inspiration porn almost – ‘aw aren’t they doing well for themselves? It must be really sad. It must be really difficult.’ It’s not a defining characteristic of that person which it hasn’t been with Summer and she can do all these horrible things and that’s never really highlighted.”

What is Rhiannon Clements’ height?

According to reports, Rhiannon Clements is 5’7 (170cm) tall.

Who are Rhiannon Clements’ parents?

Not much is known about Rhiannon Clements’ parents, although Rhiannon has mentioned her mum on social media and in interviews.

Last year, Rhiannon described her mum as “my true angel of the North” in a caption on Instagram.

She also told the Manchester Evening News that her mother enrolled her in dance classes at the age of four to boost her confidence. However, Rhiannon found acting was more more her thing.

Rhiannon also has an older brother, who she describes as a “best mate” on Instagram.

Who is Rhiannon Clements’ partner?

At the time of writing, Rhiannon Clements has not spoken publicly about any relationship or partner.

Vera airs Sunday at 8pm on ITV1.

