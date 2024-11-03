The real-life Delia Balmer from ITV’s Until I Kill You has spoken out about how she is still dealing with the consequences of her serial killer boyfriend.

The new ITV drama kicks off tonight (November 3) and follows the true story of Delia, played by Anna Maxwell Martin. Delia was in a relationship with now-convicted killer John Sweeney back in the 1990s. It was also based on the book of the same name, written by Delia Balmer.

But for the real-life Delia, more than three decades later, she still “cannot move on and cannot go further” following the ordeal she went through.

Anna plays Delia in the show (Credit: ITV)

Delia Balmer in Until I Kill You

Until I Kill You is about Delia Balmer, an agency nurse who met Sweeney (played by Shaun Evans) in the early 1990s. The pair were together for three years before John confessed to killing his ex-girlfriend and disposing of her body in an Amsterdam canal.

“Sweeney is arrested but, due to a catastrophic failure by the court to realise how dangerous he is, granted bail. He immediately pursues Delia and subjects her to a horrific, near-fatal attack. She survives, but Sweeney evades capture and disappears,” the official synopsis reads.

It adds: “Shattered by the trauma and injuries inflicted by Sweeney, Delia bravely seeks to rebuild her life. But Sweeney returns seven years later and is arrested for the murder of another girlfriend in North London.

“Delia’s fragile recovery is shattered all over again as she has to face Sweeney in open court, her testimony vital to the prosecution case against him.”

The real-life Delia has opened up (Credit: ITV)

Until I Kill You: Real Delia on life now

In an interview with ITV ahead of the drama airing, Delia spoke about her story being made into a TV drama.

In a candid chat, she opened up about the haunting lasting impact of years of abuse at the hands of John.

When asked what her life looks like now, she replied: “I am a perfectionist but my life is opposite of perfect. I often suffer from depression and anxiety, afraid of life and afraid of the future, a compulsive worrier.”

The follows her relationship with killer John (Credit: ITV)

Delia has ‘pain for life’

The writer went on to share how fear has held her back “from doing certain things”. She said: “When I look in the mirror I see a stranger.

“Certain physical pain, I will have for life. I am stuck. I cannot move on, and cannot go further. Fear holds me back from doing certain things.

“I live for travel, but it is has also become almost my only escape from reality. Ballet classes have always been an important part of my life.”

‘My extreme anger remains’

Delia was also quizzed on whether she received any support in the aftermath of her experience. She replied: “I received 20 sessions from a clinical psychologist at a PTSD clinic.

“I refused to accept what was allowed to happen to me, and which was never acknowledged. My extreme anger remains.

“A counsellor, also chaplain of the Middlesex Hospital at that time, and another man from MIND were the most helpful. Several other counsellors, all female, were of little benefit,’ she added.

Until I Kill You airs on Sunday (November 3) at 9pm on ITV1.

