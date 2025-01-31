The One Show viewers cruelly mock Trinny Woodall’s appearance

The One Show viewers took to Twitter to cruelly poke fun at Trinny Woodall‘s appearance last night (Thursday, January 30).

The 60-year-old beauty entrepreneur was on the show alongside Keeley Hawes and Sarah Solemani.

Trinny was on the show last night (Credit: BBC)

Trinny Woodall on The One Show last night

Last night’s edition of The One Show saw Trinny appear on the show to discuss her guest appearance on the Dragons’ Den.

The star, who rose to fame in the early noughties thanks to her show, What Not To Wear, was a guest Dragon during last night’s episode of the hit BBC show.

“The Dragons were great fun,” she said. “They’re all very different. So sitting in that chair, you feel a little nervous, because you’re thinking ‘Oh my god, I’m sitting on this side now’. Because I’ve been on the other side, a lot, trying to raise money, so I know how tough it is.”

I loved doing it.

She then continued, saying: “I loved doing it. It was fun and they were so encouraging and they were so excited that I was there – nothing better than feeling welcomed – so, yeah, it was great.”

The One Show viewers mock Trinny Woodall’s appearance

However, some viewers of The One Show weren’t interested in Trinny’s latest venture, they were more concerned with her appearance.

Some viewers took to Twitter to cruelly mock the star.

“Trinny Woodall has had so much work done she has a perma-smile,” one viewer tweeted.

“Alex, Keeley, and Sarah so lovely and natural looking…as for Trinny [shocked face],” another wrote.

“Botox Trinny,” a third quipped. “What is going on with Trinny’s face????” another said.

However, not everyone was being nasty to Trinny last night.

“Trinny looking super super cool,” one viewer wrote.

Trinny joined the Dragons last night (Credit: BBC)

Trinny talks Dragons’ Den

Last night saw Trinny make her debut on Dragons’ Den as a guest Dragon.

In her The One Show appearance, Trinny spoke about some of the going on’s behind the scenes of the show.

“So, in between each one you go and reset, so we are sitting in the room on our phones and there is this thing where all the kind of food is. And I see this lineup of who has made how many investments and it’s a slight tally,” she said.

“And I was like: ‘Oooh!’ so I commented: ‘Oooh’ and then the person who has made the most went: ‘Mmmm’,” she then continued.

“I can’t tell you who because that would be indiscreet. But I love that they are competitive outside of the studios as well as inside,” she then went on to say.

