One of the stars of The Traitors Finland, Janne Puhakka, 29, has been shot dead, local media have reported.

Janne was the country’s first openly gay ice hockey player. His estranged partner Rolf Nordmo, 66, is suspected of killing Janne. He has allegedly told police that he shot Janne at their home on October 13.

As a result of his death, Finnish TV bosses have now decided not to show the final episode in the series of The Traitors. It featured Janne acting as a Traitor.

Death of The Traitors Finland star

Nordmo has allegedly told police that he killed Janne – who was 37 years his junior – using a hunting shotgun, according to Finnish paper YLE.

Janne was a contestant on the pre-recorded second series of Finland‘s The Traitors. He had reached the final alongside Green MP Fatim Diarra.

“We have come to the decision that right now is not the right time to show the episode. We will return to the question of the possible presentation of the episode later,” a spokesperson from The Traitors said.

Police confirm ‘suspect and victim knew each other’

Matti Högman, who is leading the police investigation, told the paper that Janne had moved out of the home he shared with Nordmo after the relationship ended “several weeks ago”.

It’s alleged that when Janne returned to the property for “practical matters”, Nordmo grabbed the gun.

Högman added that violence was used “more than necessary” in the death.

The detective also added there was “reason to believe the suspect’s actions were deliberate and cruel”. He also believes the “suspect and victim knew each other”.

