Star of The Voice Tom Fletcher helped his younger sister, Carrie Hope Fletcher, when she was bullied during her school years.

Tom, 39, who rose to fame as one-fourth of McFly in 2004, also has a talented sister in entertainment. His younger sister, Carrie, 31, is a well-established star in the West End. Some of her most well-known roles include Heathers: The Musical and Les Misérables.

The Voice star Tom Fletcher helped his sister during a tough period

In 2021, while promoting her role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella musical, Carrie opened up about being fat-shamed.

The singer and actor recalled once being told she should cover up her arms while on stage “because they’re really not doing you any favours”. A female social media troll also insisted she had “fat legs”.

“I’ve grown a thick skin. My motto is you should never take criticism from people you would never go to for advice,” she told HELLO! Magazine.

She added: “When Cinderella tries to look different to make the prince love her, it doesn’t work. He loves her for who she is in the first place. That’s a wonderful message for young girls.”

During her time at school, Carrie was bullied. Big brother to the rescue, Tom, who has achieved seven number one hits with McFly, paid for her to attend a private college that had a performing arts centre.

“Tom was protective and wanted to get me into a happier environment,” Carrie stated.

Carrie had a ‘massive influence’ on Tom

While Tom rose to stardom years before Carrie, he told The Guardian in 2017 that she “was a massive influence” on him growing up.

“She is insanely talented and was very confident as a kid – much more than I was. We shared all the same interests. She played Jemima Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang when she was nine or 10 and has just finished touring as Truly Scrumptious. And she writes books. My parents taught us that if you are going to do something, give it your all,” he explained.

“But we were never pushed into anything. They gave us everything and now I have children, I understand that that is what you do for your kids.”

