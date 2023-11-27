This Morning set undergoes Christmas makeover as viewers flood ITV with complaints: ‘Too early’

This Morning today (Monday, November 27) left viewers in shock after Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle showcased the studio’s Christmas makeover.

Hosts Rochelle and Craig were surrounded by Christmas trees, presents, and garlands in a festive-themed introduction to the show.

“I just cannot contain my excitement! Hello and welcome to a very festive This Morning,” Rochelle said as Michael Buble played in the background.

The This Morning studios showcased the Christmas spirit

“It’s gorgeous! It’s a gorgeous start to the week, a gorgeous start to the day. The This Morning elves have been busy all weekend working their magic, a big big thanks to them because Christmas has arrived in the studio!” Craig then added.

Both Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle complimented the ITV studios being decorated for Christmas (Credit: This Morning)

Multiple Christmas trees were decorated with red and gold baubles and presents were dotted around the sofa too.

Rochelle then admitted she was the happiest version of herself being surrounded by the Christmas decorations.

Rochelle and Craig then asked viewers to send in images of their own festive homes. However, some fans were quick to remind the duo that it’s only November.

Fans react to the Christmas decorations being put up early

Taking to Twitter one fan wrote: “They’ve gone too early of course but the animated Christmas titles for #ThisMorning are fun.”

Another agreed: “Christmas is 12 days and Advent is 24. Could’ve waited until either of these.”

“There must Be hundreds of thousands if not millions of people in the UK who can’t afford Christmas. I’ve not done Christmas for over 20 years. I personally think it is way too early to put decorations/trees up. The earliest should be about 15th to 20th Dec & taken down on 5th Jan,” penned a third ITV viewer.

Fans slam ITV for putting up Christmas decorations too early (Credit: This Morning)

A fourth added: “For the last time, it is still NOVEMBER. Cool it with your Christmas (BLEEP) until December officially starts in about 5 days from now.”

“It’s not (BLEEPING) Christmas! It’s November still,” commented a fifth, while another reeled: “Do I look like I have my (BLEEPING) Christmas tree up yet?!”

It’s not the first time This Morning viewers have been outraged as previously slammed ITV for showing a Christmas segment back in August.

