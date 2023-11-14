This Morning viewers stunned as £1 million winner confesses they had just 43p in their bank account

On This Morning today (Tuesday, November 14), viewers were left gobsmacked as co-hosts Rylan and Cat Deeley chatted with the winner of £1 million.

Louise from Staffordshire explained how overwhelmed she had been by her hefty slice of good fortune on the phone to the two daytime presenters.

But while some of those watching at home were astounded at the circumstances surrounding Louise’s win, there were also fans who objected to Cat’s line of questioning.

Rylan and Cat chatted with lucky Louise (Credit: iTV)

This Morning today

Louise explained her winnings had arrived in her bank account earlier today around 8am.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it for about three days. I think I am going to use it to go travelling, help my kids out, make their lives easier. And my dog is getting a new dog bed as well.”

Cat went on to wonder how much lolly Louise had tucked away beforehand.

But her answer of just 43p – as well as Cat’s question – had some fans sceptical.

How This Morning viewers reacted

One social media joked Louise was in need of the cash injection.

They wrote on Twitter: “She had 43p in her bank account good job she won lol #ThisMorning.”

But someone else scoffed, claiming the call was “fake”: “As if she only had 43p.”

Meanwhile, another tweet read: “Why then was she spending so much on TV competition phone-ins #ThisMorning.”

Cat was criticised over a moment on This Morning earlier today (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

‘How rude!’

But show newbie presenter Cat – paired up with Rylan for the first time yesterday (Monday November 13) also came in for a bit of flak for her “rude” question.

“Imagine asking someone how much money they had in their bank account #ThisMorning,” one Twitter user seethed.

To which someone else replied, fuming: “How rude of Cat!”

Cat, reportedly in talks to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning, appears again tomorrow (Wednesday October 15) alongside Craig Doyle.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

