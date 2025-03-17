This Morning viewers were left grossed out today after the show’s guests revealed they sell their toenails and spit to make money.

Monday show’s (March 17), hosted by Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, featured interviews with former Strictly star Amanda Abbington and chef Phil Vickery.

However, it was a chat with two young women about their unique job that left people at home reacting.

Latiesha makes £5k a week from selling her toenails and spit (Credit: ITV)

This Morning guests raise eyebrows today

During the interview, Cat welcomed 24-year-old Latiesha Jones who said she earns a weekly wage of £5k from selling her toenail clippings, old bedsheets and bottles of spit.

Growing up, Latiesha initially had aspirations to be a doctor and studied biomedical science at university, but dropped out during her second year.

Admitting that she is very “money motivated”, she said her degree wasn’t “fulfilling” her in the way she wanted it to and she began taking an interest in subscription platform OnlyFans.

When Cat asked how the idea to start selling her toenails and spit came from, Latiesha said a male “customer” messaged her, asking: “I know this is really weird but I’m just wondering if you would sell me your spit or shower water?” Confessing that she thought the proposal was originally a joke, she decided to sell her spit for £40.

After sharing about her job online, many questioned whether people could use her DNA to commit a crime. However, Latiesha insisted selling her spit isn’t much different from selling second-hand clothes.

Four years down the line, she is making some serious money from the job. Lateisha has paid off her debts, purchased her own home and is looking to buy another property.

This Morning hosts Ben and Cat were shocked by how much money Latiesha makes (Credit: ITV)

Lateisha made £1.5k from selling her spit

When asked by Ben whether she finds the job “satisfying”, Lateisha said as time has gone on, she has found the job more “comfortable” and her “boundaries are more firm and in place”.

The most she’s made from one request is her spit for a whopping £1.5k. In total shock, Cat was astonished.

Her customer demographic ranges from middle-aged businessmen to young uni students. Lateisha shared that some of her customers are also female.

Sitting beside her on the sofa was another young woman named Freya Ashthorpe, who was inspired by Latiesha. She revealed customers had purchased the contents of her bin and worn slippers.

On the table in front of her appeared several other items she had sold recently, including her hair and acrylic nails.

The toenails in the clear pot were Latiesha’s clippings from one foot, which someone had purchased for £600.

Since earning a living from the job, the pair now help a community of women who also have their own customers.

After ditching her desire to become a doctor, Latiesha revealed she has no regrets about her change of career.

“My goal of wanting to be a doctor comes from wanting to help people,” she said. “I feel like what I’m doing with my community, I am still helping the women because I’m opening them up to something they can do safely that they wouldn’t have known about before. I’m helping them make money where they wouldn’t have been able to before.”

Lateisha continued: “In my opinion, I’m doing the same thing, in a different way.”

Freya was inspired by Latiesha to do the same (Credit: ITV)

‘This is so gross’

Following the interview, viewers at home were not sold on the unique job.

“So gross. Some strange weirdos in the world,” one user wrote on X.

“There’s some weird sick freaks about. My christ that’s disgusting,” another person said.

“The ‘inspiration’ bar is quite low these days,” a third remarked.

“This is so gross,” a fourth shared.

“Selling your own toenails in no way equates to being a doctor. Heard it all now,” a fifth viewer wrote.

“I’m not believing the £5k a week, though,” a sixth said.

