This Morning viewers were left less than impressed on Wednesday as hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary continuously spoke over the guest chef.

Fresh from his stint on Celebrity Big Brother last month, Levi Roots was in the kitchen, showing viewers how to cook a Caribbean chicken burger.

But fans found it hard to concentrate on the recipe as Alison, 49, and Dermot, 50, kept interrupting.

As Levi explained he would be making a coleslaw to accompany the burger, Alison butted in: “Do you know what? I’m not a coleslaw fan.

“Do you think I’m going to like it? I’ve just never really been into coleslaw.”

This Morning Alison and Dermot ‘speak over’ guest

When Levi explained he would be using chicken thighs to make the burger, she then turned to Dermot and said: “We love the thighs, don’t we?”

Then, as Dermot asked Levi what his go-to ingredients are when cooking a Caribbean dish, Alison exclaimed: “Oh, that’s a very good question, Dermot.”

Before Levi had a chance to answer, Alison said: “In my kitchen I’d always have all-purpose seasoning, Worcester sauce, garlic, scotch bonnet, onion and I’m sorted.”

When Levi demonstrated adding mango to his mixture, Alison picked up the fruit and said: “That doesn’t look ready, but it does feel ready,” before handing it to Dermot.

Giving it a sniff, he agreed: “One or two [more] days.”

This Morning viewers’ complaints

Viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to complain about Alison and Dermot’s behaviour during the segment.

One wrote: “Just be quiet the both of you and let him get on with it.”

A second added: “Shut up and let the man cook!”

While a third penned: “Blimey, Alison let him speak! She keeps interrupting him.”

Another pleaded: “Hi production. Just usual request – can you ask Alison and Dermot to stop talking over their guest cooks!”

For the love of anything, let the man talk!

“AGAIN! @radioleary and @AlisonHammond ruined the cooking slot,” another said.

“Why have Levi on here, Alison took over the entire slot!” said another.

A final fan wrote: “For the love of anything, let the man talk!”

Of course, Alison and Dermot also have more than their fair share of fans and were dubbed the “best duo” earlier this week.

