Sean Bean series This City is Ours hit by complaints as viewers slam shock death and threaten to ‘switch off’

This City is Ours, the BBC’s new crime series starring Sean Bean, started last night (March 23), with social media ablaze with reaction. However, not all of it was good…

The eight-part drama stars Sean as drugs boss Ronnie Phelan and Julie Graham as his wife Elaine. Gavin & Stacey’s Laura Aikman, Time’s James Nelson-Joyce and Derry Girls’ Saoirse-Monica Jackson also appear.

However, despite the star-studded cast, some viewers failed to warm to the series. And, following a shock death in episode two, even more complaints rolled in…

*Warning, contains spoilers for the first two episodes of This City is Ours*

This City is Ours – Sean Bean complaints

True to form, Sean Bean’s character was quickly killed off in episode two of new BBC series This City is Ours.

In the past, the actor himself has even admitted that he’s turned down roles where his character is killed as it’s becoming a little “predictable”.

Back in 2019, he said: “I’ve turned down stuff. I’ve said: ‘They know my character’s going to die because I’m in it!’ I just had to cut that out and start surviving, otherwise it was all a bit predictable.”

As of the summer of 2024, online calculations claimed that the star’s character has been killed off in no less than 24 of his films and TV shows. He’s died in James Bond, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, The Hitcher and Patriot Games, to name but a few. However, no one saw crime boss Ronnie Phelan’s death coming.

‘Overhyped’

“Sean Bean killed off in ep two!” said one shocked fan.

Well as normal Sean Bean didn’t last long.

“Good series but Sean Bean is overhyped seeing as he’s killed off in ep two of eight,” said another.

“Well as normal Sean Bean didn’t last long,” said another. “Madness!” another agreed.

“Perhaps he can only manage 30 minutes of acting per programme. One of the biggest disappointments ever was him being written out of Game of Thrones so early,” another commented.

Viewers switch off

Elsewhere, BBC viewers declared they weren’t enjoying the series and decided to switch off.

“I think one episode is enough. Adieu,” said one.

Another added: “There is nothing new with this drama. I can’t see me watching the next episode.” A third, meanwhile, commented: “Not sure if this will be for me, I already don’t care about the characters!”

Others, ED! included, loved it, binging as much as they possibly could in one sitting.

“Loved it, like a Scouse Kin,” said one fan. Another agreed and said: “Classy start from BBC’s #thiscityisours. Authentically scouse, great direction and soundtrack and, like it’s gangster sibling #Kin, strong female roles.”

“This is fantastic TV. No wokery just a great story with great acting,” said another.

This City is Ours is on BBC One Sundays at 9pm, or stream the entire series on iPlayer now.

