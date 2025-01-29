The Voice star Ryan Whyte Maloney dies by suicide aged 44 hours after heartbreaking final post

The Voice star Ryan Whyte Maloney has died by suicide aged 44, it has been announced.

His death came just hours after he shared a heartbreaking final post on social media.

Earlier today, it was announced that The Voice US star Ryan Whyte Maloney had died aged 44.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the star died by suicide.

Just hours before his death, Ryan shared a video on his social media. In the video, he appeared to be at a bar, performing.

“Nine fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking,” he said in the video, giving a rock hand gesture.

The star was best known for his appearance on The Voice US back in 2014.

All four judges turned when Ryan wowed them with his stunning rendition of Journey’s song, Lights. However, in the end, he decided to join Team Blake Shelton.

During his time in the competition, Ryan performed songs such as What’s Love Got To Do With It, Easy, and Second Chance.

He made it to the playoffs that year before being eliminated. However, he did return to perform in the final.

Life of Ryan Maloney

Born in Traverse City, Michigan in 1981, Ryan was a music lover from a young age.

He played a variety of instruments and went on to become the lead of a progressive rock band. They released their album, Tomorrow’s Another Day, in 2005.

After years of touring, Ryan decided to go it alone and become a solo artist. In 2010, he released his debut solo album, Where I’ve Been.

He then spent a few years touring, until he decided to take part in The Voice US in 2014.

After his time on the hit show, he continued performing and making music. In January 2023, he released a single on country radio called Don’t Put Me in a Box. Love with Nowhere to Go, Sleepwalk and Toast To Tonight followed.

