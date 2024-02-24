The Serial Killer’s Wife cast: With Poldark’s Jack Farthing and The Split’s Annabel Scholey

The Serial Killer’s Wife cast is jam-packed with household names and faces you might not quite be able to place. Read on for our breakdown of the stars of the Channel 5 thriller.

The Serial Killer’s Wife cast: Who stars as Beth Fairchild?

Dr. Tom Fairchild is shockingly accused of the murder of his Office Assistant Katie, during an explosive birthday party in the show’s dramatic debut episode. This leaves his unsuspecting wife, Beth Fairchild, reeling and desperate to prove his innocence.

Annabel Scholey depicts overwhelmed wife, Beth Fairchild (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Played by Annabel Scholey, Beth embarks on a shock discovery of her husband’s dark side – including deception, affairs and addiction.

Annabel, who has starred in The Split, Medici, The Salisbury Poisonings and Britannia, has opened up about the ‘terrifying’ role.

The Sixth Commandment actress confessed: “It was a bit of a challenge for me physically, with the sexual nature of the character. I was quite terrified by the idea of doing all of that. I thought, ‘Well, I should probably do that then because it’s obviously something I need to work through there – therapy’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramount+ UK & Ireland (@paramountplusuk)

Who is Dr. Tom Fairchild played by?

Poldark’s Jack Farthing takes the lead as secretive GP, Tom Fairchild. The doctor is sure to leave viewers speechless, as he suffers a public scandal amid the severe allegations surrounding the death of his colleague, Katie.

Jack is best known for his roles as Selby in popular drama Rain Dogs. He also played Prince Charles in the psychological film, Spencer, based on Princess Diana’s life.

The actor said of the nail-biting crime series The Serial Killer’s Wife: “This drama is about the secrets in relationships. The truth behind the people that you think you know very well, and maybe you don’t quite know well enough.”

Jack Farthing at The Lost Daughter UK Premiere in London (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who plays Tom’s best friend Adam Plummer?

Depicted by Luke Treadaway, Adam Plummer steps in as Beth’s confidant. Overwhelmed by Tom’s murder investigation, Beth grows closer to his best friend, Adam. After being pals for years and previously losing his own wife, Adam appears to be Beth’s should to cry on. However, viewers will be left gobsmacked by a very unlikely twist.

Luke Treadaway plays Dr. Tom’s best friend, Adam (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Luke, who is the twin brother of fellow actor Harry Treadaway, has starred as some heart-warming protagonists, including A Street Cat Named Bob’ ain character, James. Now, he has embarked on a very different character, who may not be exactly who he seems.

Read more: The Long Shadow: All the baffling mistakes made in the search for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe

The ‘Ethel & Ernest’ voice actor confessed of Adam: “I think he’s deeply jealous of Tom and Beth’s relationship and the fact that Tom still has his wife.”

The Serial Killer’s Wife cast round-up

Angela Griffin stars as DI Aline Edgeworth, who is keen to uncover the truth behind Katie’s death. As well as Coronation Street, Angela has also appeared in ITV’s detective drama Lewis and was an original cast member of BBC’s Holby City.

Corrie star Angela Griffin plays DI Aline Edgeworth (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She is joined by Julie Graham as Beth’s absent mother and Loose Women panellist Shobna Gulati as Headmistress Kiran. Fellow Holby City alumni Hari Dhillon also stars as suspicious defence lawyer, Maxwell, who is covering the eye-popping case.

Have you watched The Serial Killer’s Wife? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.