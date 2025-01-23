The Repair Shop fans left ‘crying’ over miraculous fix for profoundly deaf photographer

The Repair Shop star and expert cobbler Dean Westmoreland carried out a jaw-dropping restoration on the show last night (January 22).

BBC viewers tuned in to see a wonderful transformation take place, and it’s one that left them teary-eyed.

Ian’s story was very inspiring (Credit: BBC)

The Repair Shop viewers left ‘crying’ over Dean’s extraordinary work

Will Kirk and his fellow restoration experts were introduced to Ian, a gentleman with an incredible career and an inspiring story.

Ian has crafted his career as a blind photographer and, whilst venturing down his path of creativity, he has taken some very beloved items with him.

Will and Dean were stunned by Ian’s story (Credit: BBC)

Ian’s journey hasn’t been easy, though.

The photographer was born profoundly deaf and was also diagnosed with a disease at the age of 14 that left him with just five% of his eyesight.

Last night, scenes showed Ian meeting with Will and Dean in The Repair Shop barn, where he brought in a pair of military boots that he purchased 20 years ago.

He explained to Will and Dean: “Any time I do something that’s really important to me the boots go on, and they just need some love.”

The Repair Shop – photographer Ian’s story

Ian explained that his trusty pair of boots have become “an extension” of himself. He also noted that his boots had become part of his “uniform” during his career.

Reflecting on the moment he was diagnosed with Usher Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder which can cause hearing and vision loss, he described it as “the biggest shock” of his life.

Ian’s beloved boots needed a refresh (Credit BBC)

Despite enduring such a challenging diagnosis, Ian discovered his passion for photography, due to his hope of capturing memories.

He has since gone on to work with British Photographer Rankin and has also documented the Paralympics.

“Having these boots helps me be a better photographer because going out there to battle with perceptions and dealing with all the stereotypes and the questions, I felt like I could conquer the world with these bad boys,” Ian stated.

BBC viewers react

Dean quickly got to work restoring the boots to their original colour and also replaced the insole, ensuring they looked as good as new!

He later presented the boots to Ian, who gushed: “Oh, man! They look brand new. They look amazing. I’m super happy, I really am.”

Elsewhere, viewers marvelled at Dean’s wonderful work and admitted that seeing the photographer reunited with his trusty shoes was emotional.

The boots looked brand-new after Dean’s work! (Credit: BBC)

One praised: “A superb repair. Dean worked a not-so-minor miracle on these well-loved boots. Well done.”

Another added: “Superb Dean, we were in awe watching you.”

A third said: “Okay, crying over a pair of boots on #TheRepairShop.”

What an amazing transformation!

