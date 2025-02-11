The One Show viewers flood BBC with complaints over ‘women yapping’

The One Show viewers were left furious during Monday’s (February 10) show as they waited for the FA Cup 5th round draw to take place.

BBC presenters Alex Jones and Alex Scott announced at the beginning of the show they would be hosting the live draw.

However, viewers were less than thrilled when The One Show aired an interview with Sara Cox, thus delaying the screening of the sporting event.

Alex Scott and Alex Jones hosted the FA Cup draw coverage (Credit: BBC)

BBC football fans blast The One Show

Football fans waited with bated breath to watch the FA Cup 5th round draw, which aired live on The One Show.

However, instead of starting with sports coverage, the BBC programme featured a segment with Sara Cox and Bill Bailey, where they spoke about parenting teenagers.

I hope everyone is happy with the draw.

Much to viewers’ dismay, the FA Cup draw wasn’t shown until halfway through the episode. It came when Kelly Somers joined Alex Scott and Theo Walcott to draw the balls.

Alex resumed The One Show after the draw concluded as she confessed: “My heart is racing after that! I hope everyone is happy with the draw.”

However, it’s safe to say that if they were happy with the results of the draw, they weren’t impressed with having to listen to “women yapping” as they waited for it to start…

The One Show viewers slammed the interview before the draw as ‘rubbish’ (Credit: BBC)

Viewers slam the BBC show

One viewer wrote on X: “#TheOneShow can we get the draw on and leave these women yapping.”

Another added: “Can’t believe the absolute [bleep] I’m sitting through just to see the #facup draw on #TheOneShow. Why on earth is the draw for premier domestic cup competition in the world in the middle of this utter waffle?”

A third annoyed viewer complained: “Jesus Christ just do the draw!”

Adding to the above comment, another said: “Good grief people watch this rubbish? #TheOneShow. Get on with the draw.”

“Terrible idea putting FA Cup draw on this show,” said another. “Too much faffing,” said another. “It’s the Men’s FA cup draw and we have to have two women involved. Pfft,” another complained.

Others enjoyed The One Show

But not everyone disliked last night’s show. Several viewers enjoyed watching Sara, Alex Scott, Alex Jones and Bill have a tête-à-tête.

One viewer commented: “Sara being hilarious on #TheOneShow.” “Loved tonight’s show,” said another.

