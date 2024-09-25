ITV has sparked excitement with the announcement that presenter Maya Jama will be joining the judging panel for the 2025 series of The Masked Singer.

Fresh from her hosting gig on Love Island, Maya is set to bring her vibrant personality and musical insight to the hit show.

Maya Jama will be joining the upcoming series of The Masked Singer (Credit: Cover Images)

Maya Jama on The Masked Singer

This announcement marks a new chapter for the beloved series.

Maya will replace singer Rita Ora on the judging panel. Rita has presented The Masked Singer UK since 2020.

However, in September 2023 – it was announced that Rita would be jumping ship to judge the American version.

Maya will be sitting alongside returning judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan. Meanwhile, Joel Dommett will reprise his role as the host.

“I’m such a Masked Singer fan, so joining the panel alongside Davina, Jonathan, and Mo – and of course working with Joel – is going to be so much fun!” Maya gushed.

“I can’t wait to figure out who’s underneath all those incredible costumes, vibe to their performances, and get front-row seats to the unmaskings. I’ve watched the show for a long time, so I’m definitely bringing my A-game to the panel!”

The series has attracted 37 million viewers with its unique blend of mystery and performance.

In the upcoming season, a fresh batch of celebrities will don elaborate costumes to conceal their identities as they perform.

Maya will replace Rita Ora on the judging panel (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer 2025

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning at ITV, also shared her excitement.

“The Masked Singer is back and promises to kick off 2025 with a bang. TV’s favourite guessing game welcomes the sensational Maya Jama who will be joining our expert detectives,” Katie announced.

The addition of Maya is thought to be a big hit for the show.

Daniel Nettleton and Derek McLean, Co-Founders of Bandicoot TV – producers of the hit show – remarked: “When we decided to add a bombshell to the panel, we knew we need not look any further than Maya.

“She might be a style icon and fashion magazine cover girl, but when it comes to music, she’s an absolute nerd, which might help her solve the clues as our newest celebrity detective.”

Fans can look forward to another season of musical mysteries and spectacular reveals. The season is set to premiere in 2025 on ITV and ITVX.

