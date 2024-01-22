22 Kids and Counting stars Noel and Sue Radford have asked their fans for help after their best friends’ daughter was given the devastating news that her cancer has returned.

Sophie Walker, the 16-year-old daughter of the Radfords’ pals Jamie and Rebecca Walker, was diagnosed with Wilms tumour when she was aged just 10. It is a rare type of kidney cancer.

In last night’s episode of the Channel 5 show (January 21), Noel and Sue shared the news that Sophie’s cancer had returned. Sadly, her only option is treatment overseas. However, this would need to be funded privately.

‘Everybody just wants to get involved’

During last night’s 22 Kids and Counting, The Radfords rallied the troops together to brainstorm some fundraising ideas. Casper, aged 11, came up with the idea of selling his toys at a car boot sale to help raise funds for Sophie.

Sue said: “It’s definitely been nice that all of the kids can get involved to help Sophie. I think that’s the thing with having a big family. Everybody just wants to get involved and help others.”

Ahhh Casper is just the most empathetic little soul. What a lovely lad he is.

Noel then added: “Yes, from the older ones to the younger ones, every one of them just wants to help out.”

Casper then commented: “It was my idea to do the car boot sale. I’ve been going around the house persuading people to give up old stuff that we don’t want, so that we can make money for Sophie.”

Noel and Sue Radford fans offer help

After watching the episode, fans of the couple headed to the fundraising page to contribute to Sophie’s treatment.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said one viewer. Another added: “Ahhh Casper is just the most empathetic little soul. What a lovely lad he is.”

A third then commented: “Just watched your story on 22 Kids and Counting. Wishing you all the luck in the world. Stay strong.” Another follower donated and said: “Just seen your story on 22 Kids and Counting tonight. You are so brave Sophie! Sending all my love.”

