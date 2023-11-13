Strictly stars Nigel Harman and Katya Jones ‘will be in final’ unless they do something ‘catastrophic’, expert claims

Strictly Come Dancing pairing Nigel Harman and Katya Jones impressed judges and viewers alike after they performed their Couples’ Choice to Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars on Saturday night (November 11).

And one expert believes that if Nigel, 50, and Katya, 34, play their cards right, they could be in this year’s Strictly final.

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones will be in the final according to a body language expert (Credit: BBC)

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones ‘clicked instantly’

Talking to Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton revealed that Nigel and Katya “clicked” from day one. He also added that this was their “secret to success” recipe which will lead them to be in the final unless they do something “catastrophic”.

They would have to do something catastrophic to fall behind now.

He explained: “Nigel and Katya never fail to wow the judges, showing how hard they work together. It’s clear they have become so tight and connected each week, and it will only develop further. They would have to do something catastrophic to fall behind now.”

Darren added that there hasn’t been a drastic shift in their body language during the course of the competition, noting that it’s been “pretty consistent” and has developed each week. He also said that the duo “mirror one another” and have incredible in-sync eye contact, highlighting their connection.

They will be in the final if everything goes well

He continued: “It’s guaranteed they will be in the final and I can see them winning. They mirror one another and have incredible eye contact. It suggests they are two people who have clicked instantly. That’s been the secret to their success. When they are dancing or talking with each other, it’s obvious they know each other inside and out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Jones (@katyajones)

The pair certainly have good communication skills. According to the Daily Star, the EastEnders actor admitted he occasionally texts Katya in the middle of the night when he’s struggling to sleep – now that’s dedication!

He said: “So basically, I lay there dancing through my dance a few times until my body goes, okay. You still remember it, it’s okay. Then I go back to sleep.”

Nigel then added that he doesn’t have nightmares about the judges’ scoring because “that’s their business. I can’t influence that. I just dance.”

Read more: Katya Jones hits back at Nigel Harman’s remarks on It Takes Two: ‘Makes me look incompetent in my job’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.