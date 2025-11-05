Former Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY – real name Harvey Leigh Cantwell – has seemingly split from his long-term partner, Emmerdale actress Mimi Slinger.

26-year-old HRVY competed in Strictly way back in 2020. He was partnered with Janette Manrara, and the pair made it all the way to the final. But unfortunately for him, they didn’t get to lift the winning trophy. However, he did become the first celebrity to get a perfect score for a Samba!

And not long after his time on the show, HRVY began dating former Emmerdale star Mimi Slinger. Mimi appeared on Emmerdale as Leanna Cavanagh – Dr Liam’s daughter. The couple looked loved-up attending events together. But it seems their relationship has come to an end.

HRVY and Mimi were together for four years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What have HRVY and Mimi said about their relationship?

The couple first met at the National Television Awards, when HRVY was seemingly left admiring the star.

Following that night, the pair ended up embarking on a relationship. And were seemingly going smoothly until their shock split.

HRVY has gushed about Mimi in the past, stating that they worked well because both knew what it was like to be in the limelight.

He told The Sun previously: “We get to see each other all the time. It’s a nice balance. And because we are both in the industry, we both understand. So, it’s easy.”

While HRVY may have been known as the singer in the relationship, he even admitted that Mimi sang with him when at home. But they wouldn’t “ever release anything together”.

HRVY has since deleted his video (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star HRVY announces he is ‘single’

In a brand new but now-deleted TikTok video, HRVY confirmed that he and Mimi were no longer in a relationship and have gone their separate ways.

In the short video, HRVY looked deep in thought, nodding and giving a thumbs up to the camera. But he did not seem too happy.

The caption of the video read: “I’m now single… I blame that Vogue article.”

At the end of October, Vogue published an article titled ‘Is Having A Boyfriend Embarrassing Now?’. The article highlighted how people “showcase their relationships online” and how it has changed over time.

Since its publication, the article has gained quite a lot of conversation. But since it was only posted mere days ago, and HRVY’s TikTok is new, it seems their break-up is fresh.

