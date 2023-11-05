Strictly Come Dancing fans expressed concern over Adam Thomas’ appearance last night (Saturday, November 4), after he appeared to not “look well.”

Adam, 35, made it through to week 7 after battling it out after facing a nerve-wracking dance-off last weekend, which saw Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima being sent home.

Adam and Luba performed a rumba (Credit: BBC)

Last night, the actor and his dance partner Luba Mushtuk performed an elegant rumba to Dancing On My Own by Calum Scott. The duo got a score of 27 from the judges.

Motsi Mabuse even said he did “really well” as a leading man and felt Luba looked great. However, she noted some of his movements needed more refinement.

Adam was then placed at the bottom of the leaderboard alongside Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon and her dance partner Carlos Gu. But fans noticed something else about Adam’s appearance.

Fans suspected Adam was not well

Taking to Twitter fans expressed their concern over Adam’s “tired” appearance. One user wrote; “I think Strictly may have broken Adam #Strictly.” @autismgrowingup asked: “Is Adam sick? #strictly.” @roscoeleebarnes wrote: “Adam looks knackered tonight #Strictly.”

“Does Adam look like he is about to cry or is it just me? #Strictly,” another questioned as a third wrote: “Why does Adam look suddenly unwell? #Strictly.”

Others noted Adam’s behaviour when he shared how the dance was “extra emotional” for him as Dancing On My Own was sung at his wedding to his wife Caroline.

Fans were concerned for Adam (Credit: BBC)

“Sill trying to work out if Adam means Calum Scott was singing Dancing On My Own at his wedding. Because sir, that’s not a wedding song. #scd #strictly,” a fourth added.

A fifth said: “Sorry, but Adam’s wedding song was about him watching her snog somebody else? Bold choice I like it. #strictly.”

“Someone needs to tell Adam and his missus they chose the biggest heartbreak anthem ever for their first dance at their wedding #strictly #scd,” a sixth viewer commented.

In other news, Adam was predicted to exit the show as bookies claimed his time on the show was “on its last legs.”

Read more: Adam Thomas breaks silence on Zara McDermott’s exit as he makes plea to Strictly fans

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!