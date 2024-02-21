Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon’s concern for co-star Dilly Carter amid cancer recovery: ‘You are allowed to say you can’t cope’

Stacey Solomon expressed concern for her Sort Your Life Out co-star Dilly Carter during last night’s show.

Last year, Dilly revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer of the womb in October 2022. She’s now recovering.

Speaking on Tuesday night’s Sort Your Life Out, Dilly opened up about her cancer journey with co-star Stacey. The team were helping out single dad Craig, who lost his wife Lois to cancer four years ago.

Dilly Carter on cancer battle

As she and Stacey sat down, Dilly admitted visiting the warehouse where Craig’s house clutter was being organised was “hard” for her.

She said: “The warehouse was so hard.”

Stacey told her: “I was thinking about you all day because I know what you’re going through.”

Dilly said: “It was tough,” to which Stacey replied: “You are allowed to say you can’t cope with this. It’s very difficult and we’ll just go out and get away from it for a bit. It’s hard.”

Dilly said: “I knew it was always going to be a tough week for me. But it’s also a lovely thing to be part of this process and to help them.”

Stacey said: “You’re strong for everybody else and you put yourself forward for everybody else but I don’t think you consider yourself and how difficult it might be for you.”

Dilly said: “We find it, we all find a bit of strength within us.”

Stacey told her: “I don’t think we all do. You’ve got it in abundance. Take it easy.”

Earlier in the episode, Dilly opened up about her health as she gushed over Craig and Lois’ young daughters.

She said: “The way the girls are handling this situation is just unbelievably brave. They’re so strong and so lovely.

Dilly on cancer diagnosis

“I’m recovering from cancer myself and this all feels very close to home. But I just need to focus on the family and just make sure this is the best possible makeover I can give them.”

This month, Dilly opened up about her cancer diagnosis to mark World Cancer Day. She said on Instagram: “Cancer changed my life forever. It changes a whole families life forever. Not only did it take away my ability to have children again it has affected my daily life forever from the way I eat to the amount of time I can spend on my feet.

“The scars and the daily side effects are just the physical reminders. The mental effects are with you forever. No matter how much you try to ignore it and carry on. You will carry that weight around forever.”

Read more: Sort Your Life Out star Dilly Carter in profile – cancer diagnosis, abandoned as a baby and moving reason behind her decluttering obsession

She added: “What it didn’t do however is take my life. I am eternally grateful to the surgeons and doctors who operated for five and a half hours to stop the cancer spreading by removing it.”

Sort Your Life Out airs next Tuesday (February 27) from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

