Silent Witness fans can rest easy as BBC One finally confirms the start date for series 29

Silent Witness fans have been asking the same question for weeks now: where on earth is series 29? With Emilia Fox and David Caves due back as Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson in 2026, the long-running BBC crime drama has been noticeably absent from its usual January slot. Now, at last, BBC One has confirmed exactly when the show will return.

The forensic favourite – officially the longest-running crime drama still on air anywhere in the world – normally lands in early January. This year, though, there’s been an unexpected hold-up, leaving viewers counting the days.

As it happens, 2026 is a big year for Silent Witness. The show celebrates its 30th anniversary, and there’s nothing to suggest it’s slowing down. The format still works beautifully: gripping cases, a regularly refreshed supporting cast, and the ever-developing relationship between Nikki and Jack at its heart.

After years of teasing, the pair finally got together in the 25th anniversary season in 2022, following a kiss at the end of series 24 in 2021. By the end of series 27 they were engaged, and series 28 saw them tie the knot. As for series 29? Well, fans are already speculating about what might come next.

Here’s everything we know so far about Silent Witness series 29, including the confirmed start date, cast details, guest stars and a major change of location.

The current team at The Lyell – but when will series 29 finally arrive in 2026? (Credit: BBC/BBC Studios/Robert Wilson)

Will there be a season 29 of Silent Witness?

Yes – and it’s official. BBC One has confirmed Silent Witness will return for a 29th series in 2026, marking 30 years since the drama first aired back in 1996. Not a bad milestone to reach.

Pre-production for the new run began in early 2025, with filming starting in March. According to Production List, cameras rolled from March 31, 2025 – and there was a major change behind the scenes. For the first time, filming moved away from London to Birmingham.

Series 29 picks up after the events of series 28, which ended with Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson finally married after years of will-they-won’t-they tension.

When is the start date for series 29 in 2026?

Silent Witness series 29 will begin airing on Mondays and Tuesdays on BBC iPlayer and BBC One from Monday, February 02, 2026.

The expectation had been an early January return, as the crime drama almost always launches in the first week of the year. Series 28 kicked off in January 2025, while series 27 started in early January 2024, so fans assumed 2026 would follow suit.

Instead, the new run will start once the Lynley finale has aired. Lynley wraps up on Monday, January 26, 2026 – freeing up the traditional Monday night slot. Nikki and Jack will then return the following week, on February 02.

As usual, the series is expected to run for 10 episodes, airing across five weeks in two-part stories on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Emilia Fox has played Dr Nikki Alexander since 2004 (Credit: BBC/BBC Studios/Robert Wilson)

Who’s in the cast?

Emilia Fox and David Caves are both back as Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson, now newly married. Emilia has been part of the show since 2004, taking over the lead role from Amanda Burton.

Jack arrived in 2013, and over the years Silent Witness has seen a long list of memorable characters come and go – including William Gaminara as Professor Leo Dalton, Tom Ward as Dr Harry Cunningham, Richard Lintern as Dr Thomas Chamberlain and Liz Carr as Clarissa Mullery.

Series 28 brought significant cast changes, with Rhiannon Jones’ Cara Connelly, Aki Omoshaybi’s Professor Gabriel Folukoya and Alastair Michael’s Velvy Schur all exiting. In their place came Harriet, played by Maggie Steed, and Kit, played by Francesca Mills.

Both newcomers will return for series 29, alongside the regular flow of guest stars who appear across the two-part stories.

Who guest stars in Silent Witness series 29 in 2026?

This time around, the guest cast includes a strong line-up of familiar faces:

Riot Women’s Ben Batt.

Boiling Point’s Vinette Robinson.

Am I Being Unreasonable? star Selin Hizli.

Shameless’ Gerard Kearns.

Unforgotten’s Phaldut Sharma.

Emmerdale’s Chris Coghill.

Happy Valley’s Mollie Winnard.

Ripper Street’s Lydia Wilson.

Slow Horses’ Chris Reilly.

Tyrant’s Adam Rayner.

Fool Me Once’s Dino Fetscher.

The Bill’s Cat Simmons.

How many episodes is it?

Silent Witness series 29 will once again consist of five stories told across 10 hour-long episodes.

They’ll air on Mondays and Tuesdays, sticking to the format laid out in The Silent Witness Bible.

Nikki and Jack return – but not quite to the same place (Credit: BBC Studios/Chris Baker)

What will happen?

There’s a major shift this year, as the team moves away from the Lyell Centre. Instead, viewers will be introduced to The Sir William Bowman Centre of Excellence in Birmingham, opening its doors for the first time. This follows the new job Nikki was offered last season.

Now based in Birmingham, Nikki, Jack, Harriet and Kit find themselves facing some of their toughest and most challenging cases yet.

Why is Silent Witness so popular?

According to Emilia Fox, the show’s lasting appeal comes down to its original premise, which she describes as a “testament to the creator, Nigel McCrery”.

She explained: “To look at solving crime with a lead female pathologist in a man’s world was inspired and original. Finding clues through the body was a new way of looking at crime solving, and it gave it a real humanity.

“In finding out how someone died, you learn about their life. A show about death makes you think about the meaning of life. It’s got more depth to it than just solving who did it. It’s got so many different layers looking at humanity.”

David Caves agrees, adding: “Aside from the fact that the stories are very good, what the writers really do so well is come up with different takes on subjects.

“You would have thought that by now we would have exhausted the canon of crime and murders, but the writers always find new angles. It’s not just simply a clinical show about pathology and solving crimes, it’s a show about relationships.”

The pair have also spoken about their real-life friendship off screen – something fans often credit for their strong on-screen chemistry.

Silent Witness series 29 relocates the team to Birmingham (Credit: BBC)

Is Emilia Fox quitting the show?

Despite regular rumours, Emilia Fox has made it clear she has no plans to leave the series. The actress, who is 51, previously addressed the speculation in 2023.

“I never expected to still be playing Nicki Alexander [so many] years later, but I still love the show as much as when I first started on it,” she said.

She added: “So, it’s really thanks to the loyal fans of Silent Witness and the enthusiasm for the show means that it is still [being] made. And I love it, and if audiences love it, and then hopefully it will carry on being made.”

That said, series 28 ended on a cliffhanger. In the final episodes, Nikki was seen in secret talks with the Home Office about setting up a new centre of excellence in Birmingham.

She told Jack: “They were sounding me out about setting up a new centre of excellence,” before later discovering plans to force Harriet Maven into retirement – something Nikki refused to accept.

“I would love to make it work, but I can’t. We’re a team. I’ll only do it if Harriet is in charge,” she insisted.

Viewers then saw Harriet and Kit receive emails about the Sir William Bowman Centre of Excellence in Birmingham. While Kit’s future seemed secure, Harriet’s expression suggested trouble ahead.

Read more: Silent Witness creator Nigel McCrery dies aged 71 as Emilia Fox leads tributes

Silent Witness series 1 to 28 are available on iPlayer, with series 29 starting on Monday, February 02, 2026 at 9pm on BBC One.