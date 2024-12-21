Harry Hill appeared on Saturday Kitchen today, but he didn’t get such a positive response from some viewers.

The comedian, 60, was a guest on the December 21 show. He appeared on the show to discuss his latest book, How to Be Silly Every Day of the Year.

Meanwhile, Poppy O’Toole, Anna Haugh, and Owen Morgan also appeared on the festive-themed programme.

Comedian Harry Hill appeared on Saturday Kitchen today (Credit: BBC)

Harry Hill on Saturday Kitchen today

But while Harry left his fellow co-stars and some viewers watching in fits of laughter with his jokes and comments, others weren’t pleased.

One person said on X: “Bloody Harry Bloody Hill. Christmas is ruined.”

Please think of your viewers when you have guests on.

Another wrote: “Can’t stand him! Makes me cringe!”

Someone else added: “What an irritating show today. Harry being unfunny, Poppy with her loud, screechy fake laugh. Please think of your viewers when you have guests on.”

However, someone else said: “Might upset some of the old grumps watching but enjoying Harry Hill being funny and silly even when I’m not mad on silliness usually.”

Some viewers fumed over Harry today (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: “Loving Harry Hill on #SaturdayKitchen. He’s hilarious.”

Meanwhile, another commented: “Harry Hill is quality. How can anyone not like him… by not liking him I suppose.”

During the show today, Harry opened up about his new book as he said it’s “mindfulness” for children.

The book’s blurb reads: “Ever drawn a moustache on a potato? Put stick-on eyes on a post box? Walked backwards for the day? No? Don’t worry, help is on hand in this super silly guide for beginners!

“Packed with a silly thing to try for every day of the year, this expertly written book has everything children need to know to be a silly as they like!”

Harry was on the show to discuss his new book (Credit: BBC)

Harry said: “I think for grown-ups, it’s like free babysitting. You give the book to the child and off they go and they’re doing something each day of the year.”

Read more: James Martin’s BBC replacement Matt Tebbutt in savage ‘dig’ at beloved Saturday Morning host

He added: “It’s absolutely perfect for this time of the year. It’s a lot of fun, some of them are longer challenges and some of them are sort of short easy ones.”

What did you think of Harry Hill on Saturday Kitchen? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.