Rylan Clark revealed recently that he’s going to be appearing in the upcoming series of Doctor Who – as himself!

The 36-year-old’s involvement in the iconic primetime show was revealed in the latest trailer.

Last week, a full-length trailer for the new series of Doctor Who was released.

The upcoming series, the show’s 15th since it returned in 2005, and is going to see Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor meet a new companion.

His new pal is called Belinda and is played by Star Wars star Varada Sethu.

In the trailer, the Doctor and Belinda encounter robots, giant spiders, malevolent cartoons, and…Rylan!

In a brief clip, Rylan is seen hosting the Interstellar Song Contest (think an outer space version of Eurovision).

“Welcome to the Interstellar Song Contest!” Rylan declares as he stands next to his co-host, a cat woman.

“Oh, we’re so staying,” Belinda says.

“We’re staying,” an equally impressed Doctor then replies.

“I love a good show,” the mysterious Mrs Flood – an enigmatic figure played by Anita Dobson – laughs as she sits amongst the audience.

Fans go wild over Rylan’s news

Taking to Twitter after the release of the trailer, Rylan gushed over his involvement in the show.

Sharing the clips of himself from the trailer, he wrote: ” Genuinely never thought in my wildest dreams I’d be able to say I was part of the Whoniverse.

“A full-on dream come true. Hope you enjoy x,” he then added.

In a video on his Instagram, Rylan reveled that he’d kept the secret of his involvement for a year.

“So I have been keeping that secret for a year,” he said, before continuing: “I am so excited. I am a massive, massive Whovian. I love Doctor Who. I’ve loved it for years.

“And when I got that call I was so overwhelmed and I’m not gonna lie, I did have a little tear,” he then continued. “Maybe a few more tears. It was the best experience of my life,” he then added.

Fans were delighted by the news.

“ICONIC,” one fan tweeted. “It’s going to be epic!” another then wrote.

“Can’t wait! Rylan is fantastic,” a third then gushed.

“I’m so happy to see him in Doctor Who,” another fan then said. “I know how much of a fan he is,” they then added.

“Welcome!! I am so intrigued by this episode!!!” a fifth then gushed.

Doctor Who will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Saturday, April 12.

