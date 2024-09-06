Former EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis became emotional as she looked into her family history on Who Do You Think You Are? on Thursday night.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion is the latest famous face to trace back her family tree with the help of the hit show.

But Rose, 29, was faced with some sad news about a relative which led to her becoming upset.

Rose visited the Aston Tavern in Birmingham, which her great-great-great grandmother Agnes was the landlady of in the early 1900s.

Actress Rose made a toast to her great-great-great grandmother (Credit: BBC)

Rose Ayling-Ellis on Who Do You Think You Are?

It was discovered that during Agnes’ run as the landlady, she had sadly lost two husbands.

But she continued to run the pub in the face of gender prejudices and heightened moral scrutiny over alcohol consumption.

Agnes threw lively events such as singalong nights and formed a bowls club to help build the Aston Tavern’s brand.

Rose realised that she had grown up with a photo from the bowls club at home.

Rose had grown up with a photo of the bowls club Agnes had formed (Credit: BBC)

She said: “I like that she’s sociable, she’s a feminist, she’s a businesswoman.

“She’d throw all these clubs, and she’s a mother to six children! She had a lot going on, but she did it all.”

I don’t know why I’m getting emotional about that!

The pub is now a boutique hotel, and Rose was moved to find the establishment has a bedroom named after Agnes.

Rose visited the bedroom named after her relative (Credit: BBC)

Becoming emotional, Rose said: “I just feel really privileged to learn so much about this woman.”

Raising a glass, she continued: “So, to Agnes… I just want to say cheers, and thank you.

“I don’t know why I’m getting emotional about that! Because I feel like it must have been really difficult to cope with two deaths of her husbands.

“But she’s resilient. It’s not about her husbands. It’s about herself, and it’s about who she is and what she wants to do and she’s just doing it.

“And I like that. I have nothing but massive respect for her.”

Who Do You Think You Are? airs Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

