Roman Kemp’s The Finish Line slammed as viewers brand it a ‘waste of our TV licence’

The Finish Line – hosted by Roman Kemp – returned for a third series recently.

However, the latest season hasn’t gone down well with viewers – and some have brutally torn the show apart on social media…

Roman’s game show returned (Credit: BBC)

The Finish Line returns for third season

Earlier this week, The Finish Line came back to BBC One for another series.

The game show – hosted by Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene – sees contestants answer questions in the hope of reaching the finish line first.

The first team to the finish line wins a cash prize of £5,000.

Yesterday’s edition saw five players – Adam, Morgan, Mikey, Sandra and Dip – compete for the chance of winning big.

Sandra found herself to be the last player standing – however, she just missed out on winning the cash prize by getting her final question wrong!

“That was so, so close,” Sarah exclaimed as a disappointed Roman put his head in his hands.

“I thought you were going to do it, I really did, but right at the end, the track bit back,” Roman said.

“I think that’s one of the closes final race we’ve ever had,” he then added.

Viewers have slammed the show (Credit: BBC)

Viewers slate The Finish Line

However, despite the drama, viewers just haven’t been impressed with the series, and have taken to social media to slam it.

“What a waste of our #TV licence fee!” one viewer fumed on X (formerly Twitter).

“OMG why are the @BBCOne wasting money on #thefinishline, not only do the contestants look uncomfortable but so does Roman Kemp,” another tweeted.

Not only do the contestants look uncomfortable but so does Roman Kemp.

“Ugh, why is this still on? [poo emoji],” a third wrote.

Viewers also despaired at some of the questions. One early question saw a contestant have to tell the time from looking at an image of a clock.

“Did they actually just ask him what the time was? As a question on a quiz show?” one viewer tweeted.

“Worst of all…. He had to think about it,” another replied.

The TV presenter looked uncomfortable on the show, some claimed (Credit: BBC)

Roman Kemp on time he lost his dad a million pounds

Earlier this week, Roman opened up about the time that he lost his dad, Martin Kemp, a million pounds on a game show.

During an interview with New!, Roman explained that he’d been playing Million Pound Drop when the shock loss happened.

“I once lost my dad a million pounds on Million Pound Drop,” he said. “This was peak Twitter. I got killed and I felt so stupid,” he then added.

It’s due to this devastating loss that Roman wants to “be there” for anyone taking part in quiz shows.

“From the moment this show was launched, I wanted to make sure that no one ever left feeling like that. The most important thing for me is that people have fun,” he said.

The Finish Line continues today (Wednesday, March 12) at 4.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

