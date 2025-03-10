Roman Kemp has revealed the ‘stupid’ moment where he lost his dad, Martin, quite a lot of money.

The 32-year-old former Capital FM presenter is now hosting BBC’s The Finish Line with Sarah Greene. And it seems gameshows sometimes bring back memories that he would like to forget.

Throughout his career, Roman has appeared on numerous gameshows. And while he may be good at hosting them, he doesn’t have a good history of winning them.

Roman Kemp lost dad a lot of money

Roman and his dad have often showed that they are extremely close off-screen. The pair have often gushed about their relationship, which fans get to see during Celebrity Gogglebox.

But Roman seemed to fail winning his dad a huge sum of money when he appeared on Million Pound Drop alongside Martin.

According to the Daily Mail, Roman told New! Magazine: “I once lost my dad a million pounds on Million Pound Drop. This was peak Twitter. I got killed and I felt so stupid.”

Roman went on to explain that it was because of what had happened to him that he always wanted to be there for anyone on quiz shows.

He explained: “From the moment this show was launched, I wanted to make sure that no one ever left feeling like that. The most important thing for me is that people have fun.”

Roman and Martin’s close bond

The father-son duo have been favourites with fans for a long time, and it seems their bond lasts even when they’re off-screen.

Speaking on an appearance of Saturday Kitchen last summer, Roman explained: “If you have seen us on Gogglebox, you will see that my dad tells me more than I should probably hear.”

Martin agreed, admitting: “I say things to Ro that fathers should never say to their son. We have lost the parenting bit now, we just go for the blurred line.”

The Finish Line features some ’emotional’ stories this season (Credit: BBC)

Emotional stories within the show

The gameshow isn’t just about the wining as it also features a large amount of heartfelt stories. One of which really stayed with Roman.

A contestant comes on the show wanting to win money for his dad, who he “didn’t think would be around for much longer”.

Roman explained: “He wanted to take him to see a Six Nations rugby match and travel. Do things only money can buy.

“I won’t give it away if he won or not. But you can’t help but root for someone like that.”

