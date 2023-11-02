Roman Kemp admits heartbreaking fear that people think he’s ‘using’ late friend’s death to ‘make himself more famous’

Roman Kemp has opened up in a new documentary about mental health which aired last night.

The radio presenter, 30, tragically lost his friend Joe Lyons in 2020 when he took his own life. Roman has been campaigning over the mental health crisis among young people.

On Wednesday night, his new documentary – Roman Kemp: The Fight for Young Lives – aired and many viewers were left in tears.

Roman became emotional during the documentary (Credit: BBC)

Roman Kemp documentary

The show followed Roman as he immersed himself in schools, youth centres and treatment settings around the country. He met with experts and charities and visited the Houses of Parliament to try and understand the potential solutions for improving mental health among young people in the UK.

During one part of the documentary, Roman opened up to his dad Martin Kemp and made a heartbreaking confession.

As the pair did some gardening, Martin asked Roman what he’d been up to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roman Kemp (@romankemp)

Roman said: “I guess I’m at that point now that if I’m at the pub or something and then someone’s talking to me about suicide, there’s a part of me that is like I don’t want to do this anymore.

“But I’ve brought that on myself by putting it out there in the public eye.”

I’m constantly trying to feel like I need to prove that.

Martin told Roman: “You’re doing an incredible thing, you’re saving people’s lives by talking about it.”

However, Roman replied: “But I’m not. It’s so hard to explain. The thing that’s really hard and makes me worry a lot is I feel like…” as he started getting choked up.

Martin asked: “Do you feel like you’re using Joe to make you more famous and to further your life?”

Roman teared up over his worries in the documentary (Credit: BBC)

Roman replied: “Yeah, yeah. But it’s not that. I’m constantly trying to feel like I need to prove that.”

Martin told his son: “When people come up to me in the street and they say, ‘Oh we’re so grateful for what Roman’s doing because my son or my daughter is struggling with their mental health,’ I can’t tell you how proud me and mum are. And I understand how difficult it is for you.”

Roman said: “You can hear people say that but then I feel horrendous. I feel like, well he’s dead. I feel like…” as he became tearful.

He continued: “I feel like I have to go home and when I speak to him, I feel like I have to apologise.”

Martin offered support to son Roman (Credit: BBC)

Hugging Roman, Martin said: “I promise you, Joe would be more than happy to know what you’re doing.”

Viewers were emotional watching Roman’s documentary and offered their support to the star online.

Read more: Martin Kemp’s shock revelation about son Roman ‘almost drowning’ in George Michael’s pool: ‘I was devastated’

One person said on Instagram: “What an exceptional human being you are. I can see & hear your pain. What you’re doing is so powerful & I’m sure it will help so many others going through their battles with mental health.”

Another wrote: “Respect you sharing this Roman, and using your platform. Looking forward to watching this later and spreading awareness on mental health. You should be so proud of yourself.”

Someone else added: “Made me cry, I’m 44 and still struggle with my mental health and finding support.”

Roman Kemp: The Fight for Young Lives is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

Did you watch the documentary? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.