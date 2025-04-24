Race Across The World fans predict romance between stars of new series

Fans of the new Race Across The World series are keeping their fingers crossed for romance to blossom on the BBC One show.

The fifth series began last night (Wednesday April 23), featuring five teams racing from north eastern China to the southernmost tip of India.

Among the pairings is Yin and Gaz, a former married couple who are taking on the challenge together. And viewers have already been considering the odds of whether taking part in the programme might lead to them reuniting.

Yin on ex Gaz: ‘When the marriage was good, he was a brilliant husband’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Race Across The World fans predict series romance

Viewers seemed encouraged by how warmly the ex couple spoke about one another.

Yin, 54, praised her former hubby: “Genuinely he’d be a catch for anyone. He’s got his own teeth. And he hasn’t got very much hair but he’s still, I think, quite a good-looking man.”

She added: “Gaz was a great husband. When the marriage was good, he was a brilliant husband.”

Yin and Gaz were married for more than 30 years (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘We became two separate people, living in a house together’

Despite their breakup, Yin still treasures Gaz’s company. “I’d consider Gaz to be a best friend now,” she said, before joking: “I think at the point of the marriage break up I probably hated him.”

Meanwhile, Gaz explained: “We were married, I think, for 31 years. We did split up three years ago, went our separate ways.”

Elements of our relationship deteriorated.

He reflected: “Elements of our relationship deteriorated. We became two separate people, living in a house together. Before you know it, there’s no going back. It is like a rock going down a hill. You can see what’s happening, but you don’t change it.”

Yin also noted she often has friends asking about whether they might consider getting back together. But she added, firmly: “Absolutely not. We’re over that, aren’t we?”

Gaz: ‘We’re not husband and wife but we’re still best mates’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Additionally, Yin has revealed how she was motivated to take part in Race Across The World following the death of her partner Chris, who she was in a relationship with after the end of her marriage to Gaz.

She told the BBC: “The last year has been tough, but one of the things that Chris gave me was a real sense of adventure, and he really liked traveling. We talked a lot about traveling and so when this came along I thought: ‘Why not?’ Something inside me made me fill out the application form.”

Gaz added: “I probably wouldn’t do this with anyone other than Yin. I know that sounds weird, because we’re not together, we’re not husband and wife but we’re still best mates. And I think even now, could I do this with my brother? No. Could I do this with any other mates? No. And Yin was pretty much the same.”

Yin, who said she sees the experience as “like a gift from Chris”, continued: “This whole process so far has also been a vehicle for us to talk about when we were married, but in a really nice way.”

How viewers reacted

Matchmaking viewers were not to be dissuaded, however.

“Chances of a Yin/Gaz reunion?! #RaceAcrossTheWorld,” pondered one observer on X.

Another typed: “#raceacrosstheworld Yin and Gaz are 100% getting back together right?”

While someone else remarked: “Perhaps the divorced couple will be back together by the end of the series. They’re looking like they want to get back together. Despite what they say, it would be great if they did kiss and make up. #raceacrosstheworld.”

Race Across the World continues on BBC One on Wednesday April 30 at 9pm.

