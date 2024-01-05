Location, Location, Location host Phil Spencer has broken down in tears in his first interview since both of his parents died in a tragic car crash last August.

The 54 year old’s dad Richard, 89, and mum Anne, 82, were killed in the fatal crash near their farm in Kent.

And during an interview to promote a new series of his and Kirstie Allsopp‘s show Love It Or List It, he has candidly spoken about his grief for the first time.

“I feel a lot of gratitude to people for the thousands of kind, supportive messages I got,” he told MailOnline.

“The whole thing was overwhelming, but that blew me away. People were very loving and thoughtful.”

Read more: Phil Spencer’s parents died in ‘most tragic circumstances’ coroner ‘ever heard’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Spencer (@philspencertv)

Co-star hopes there are still people like Phil Spencer parents

However, he was reduced to tears when Kirstie began to speak about his parents.

She says how she hopes “there are still people around who are like Phil’s parents” in 50 years’ time.

Discussing their funeral, Kirstie added: “It was a real reminder of those people who are at the heart of their community, who contribute to their local charities, their local church.”

His co-star Kirstie Allsopp’s comments moved him to tears (Credit: ITV)

The article then notes how there is a “quiet sound of distress from beside her” as Phil begins to cry.

“Oh sorry. Sorry, love,” she says to her friend before attention turns to the new series of their hit show.

Phil’s mum predicted they would ‘go together’

Phil announced his parents’ death last summer in a touching social media post.

He wrote at the time: “As a family we are all trying to hold onto the fact Mum and Dad went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one. Which is a blessing in itself.”

He added that his mum had told him the week before their death: “Now it looks like we will probably go together.”

Phil went on to write: “That was what God had planned for them – and it was a good plan.”

He finished his social media post: “It feels horrendous right now, but after almost 60 years of marriage – to die together on the farm they so loved will, I know, be a comfort in the future.

“Mum [and] Dad are together which is precisely where they would have wanted to be.”

Read more: Parents of Phil Spencer died from a brain and lung injury, inquest finds, following tragic car accident

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.