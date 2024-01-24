Grantchester actress Melissa Johns admits she nearly passed out while holding her breath waiting for strangers to comment on her disability.

The star, who plays police secretary Jennifer Scott on the hit period drama, is well known for raising awareness about disabilities. She co-founded the Creative Confidence Collective and Disabled Actors’ Networking Community in 2018 with former co-star Cherylee Houston. She’s also spoken candidly about her experiences of life in the UK as a disabled person.

Here’s what we know about Melissa Johns’ career, her dating life, and being a spokesperson for disability.

Melissa cooked up a storm in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Who did Melissa Johns play in Coronation Street?

Melissa played Imogen Pascoe in Coronation Street between 2017 and 2019. Imogen Pascoe was the girlfriend of Kate Connor (Faye Brookes). Their blossoming relationship led to the breakdown of Kate’s friendship with Rana Nazir (Bhavna Limbachia).

Cracks in their relationship started to show when Imogen revealed she didn’t like camping or travel.

Eventually, Kate ghosted Imogen, leading to a big row after Imogen tracked her girlfriend down in the Bistro. The pair split. On her way out, Imogen told Rana she was welcome to have Kate.

What else have I seen Melissa in?

While Melissa’s largest acting role to date is as Miss Scott in Grantchester, she’s been regularly appearing on our TV screens since 2013.

Starting her career with small roles in Doctors, Silk and Casualty, Melissa first hit the big time when she starred as Sadie in The Interceptor. The 2015 BBC One crime drama starred TV regulars such as Jo Joyner and Lorraine Ashbourne.

She followed this up with her aforementioned stint on Coronation Street as Imogen Pascoe. After appearing in a handful of episodes of the Weatherfield-based soap, Melissa took small roles in In The Long Run, Feel Good, Flack and I Hate Suzie.

Next she appeared as series regular Hannah Taylor in Mike Bartlett BBC drama Life in 2020. The series – a spin-off of Doctor Foster – explored the lives of inhabitants of adjacent flats in a converted Victorian house in Manchester.

She also had the role of Tilly in 2021 BAFTA nominated Sparks. That same year, she also appeared in Celebrity Masterchef. Since bagging the role of Miss Scott on Grantchester, Melissa has also appeared in The Split and Midsomer Murders.

Melissa Johns starred as Hannah Taylor in BBC One’s Life (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Melissa Johns’ arm? Is she disabled?

A disability advocate, Melissa was born without her right forearm and hand.

She has used her profile to help represent those with disabilities and campaign towards gaining equal rights. She and Coronation Street co-star Cherylee Houston formed the Creative Confidence Collective (TripleC) and Disabled Actors’ Networking Community after meeting on the soap. Melissa also regularly talks about her experiences as a disabled person both in interviews and over social media.

On X in January 2024, she reflected on the negative attention her body received while on holiday. She said: “I actually don’t mind people doing a double take or catching their eye. It’s the stares, the nudges to their partner, the whisper to their mates, the glares that feel like it’s going on for hours. That’s the one that leaves me with a pit in my stomach.

“When I have to get up and walk by the pool, I always take a huge in breath and hold it for as long as I can until I’m ‘safe’ again. I’ve definitely nearly passed out from holding it in for so long before.”

She also very publicly criticised the government for not considering the disabled when rolling out COVID-19 testing in 2020. At the time she posted on X: “Just cried in a COVID testing car park because I physically couldn’t manage. Have to be tested. Filming next week.

“Assumed an assistant would do the test for me. Not allowed. I couldn’t open the packaging. Couldn’t snap off the stick. Couldn’t undo the test tube.

“The testing assistant just kept apologising that she couldn’t help. Not her fault at all. Just our [bleep] government forgetting about disabled people again. Gonna go home and have a cup of tea with Bourbon biscuits.”

Melissa Johns struggled during Covid because of her disability (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Does Melissa Johns have a husband?

Melissa Johns is engaged to sportsman Dan Hampton. Dan popped the question on Melissa’s 33rd birthday – June 21 2023 – on Hartshead Pike close to the couple’s home in Manchester.

The special moment was even recorded on camera!

Our Summer Solstice Engagement On the little hill that looks over our house And captured perfectly on camera by one of my favourite people – my little brother @jasonjohns98 My grateful little heart will treasure this forever @Dan_Hampton pic.twitter.com/vEdzQ39VlX — Melissa Johns (@MelissaJohns_1) June 27, 2023

Dan plays for UK-based American football team Tamworth Phoenix, as well as the Great Britain Lions.

Melissa told Instagram in August 2023 that she and Dan had booked the venue to marry in October 2024. The pair also share a sprocker spaniel called Nancy.

Before dating Dan, Melissa was in a long-term relationship with driving instructor Mat Swain.

How old is Melissa Johns?

Melissa was born on June 21, 1990. At the time of writing, she is 33 years old.

She commented on Instagram that her birthday is the summer solstice, as well as the date of her recent engagement.

Grantchester airs on ITV1 on Thursdays at 9pm.

