Mark Owen debuts new look on Saturday Night Takeaway and fans declare he’s ‘lost 20 years’

Saturday Night Takeaway fans were bowled over by Mark Owen‘s new look as Take That appeared last night.

The singer has been subject to much comment about his long locks in recent years. However, he’s now had the chop and fans are very impressed!

Mark’s shorter hair was a hit! (Credit: ITV)

Mark Owen debuts new look

Appearing on the Ant and Dec fronted show last night (Saturday April 7), Mark performed with his bandmates Gary Barlow and Howard Donald for the End of the Show Show.

The band had also appeared early in the show to do a small comedy skit with the Geordie duo. It saw Gary, Mark and Howard insist they wanted to do a stripped back performance, but Ant and Dec not listening and insisting it was going to be a arena-style extravaganza. During the end performance, Ant and Dec messed with the lights and effects to ensure it was just that.

But it was Mark’s appearance that once again got everyone swooning. Having sported very long hair and a moustache in more recent television outings, Mark had cut his hair and had a shave!

Wearing a pale pink blazer and white trousers and top, heartthrob Mark was definitely a hit with those watching at home. They commented how he looked so much younger!

Take That performed on last night’s Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

One wrote on X: “Mark Owen has taken about 20 years off himself with a shave and a haircut!”

“Mark looked so much better with his haircut tonight,” agreed someone else.

Another commented: “Bloody ell Mark Owen looks 30 years younger!”

“How nostalgic was seeing Take That! I really like the new song You And Me. Mark looks great, literally 20 years younger!! I must add though I supported him whatever he chose to look like, he’ll always be Mark,” shared one more.

A fifth added: “Mark Owen having a shave and getting a hair cut has taken about 20 years off him.”

“Blimey, I’ll have whatever Mark Owen is having, he’s somehow lost about 20 years!” commented a further user.

Viewers has previously reacted over Mark’s longer-haired look (Credit: BBC)

Mark Owen’s appearance causes a stir

Last year Mark was sporting long locks and a moustache and he received a lot of comments every time he was seen. He was compared to Tiger King during one appearance. Then,when he reunited with former Take That bandmate Robbie Williams on stage in August gig-goers were thrilled to see the two back together. But social media users couldn’t help but shout about their thoughts about Mark’s appearance at the Sandringham House concert.

Some thought he looked like One Direction star Harry Styles! One Twitter user wrote: “Mark Owen reminds me of an older Harry Styles,” while another asked: “Is Mark Owen Harry Styles’ dad?”

Others were less complimentary, with one viewer commenting: “When did Mark Owen turn into an old lady?” Another echoed their thoughts, adding: “That’s Mark Owen? I thought that was a middle-aged woman.”

Meanwhile, at the Coronation Concert back in May, Mark’s appearance once again caused a wave of unpleasant comments on social media.

However, this time his fans rushed to defend him, with many being on board with his long hair. “Mark Owen looked so good last night,” someone tweeted at the time.

“Mark Owen’s looking fabulous,” agreed someone else, with a heart eyes emoji.

“For the record I loved the style and confidence of Mark Owen’s long hair!” A third person defended the singer.

Another person was also baffled by the haters: “Why all the hate against Mark Owen because he has long hair?” they said.

Read more: Stephen Mulhern forced to pull out of Saturday Night Takeaway over another mystery illness

The finale of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday April 13 at 7pm on ITV and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!