The brand-new series of ITV drama Malpractice airs tonight (May 4) – but one popular character from series one is not returning…

The medical thriller first premiered in 2023 and followed Dr Lucinda Edwards, played by Niamh Algar, who found herself under investigation after the death of one of her patients.

Malpractice was a hit with viewers and its brand-new series hits screens on Sunday (May 4). However, fans hoping to see actress Niamh back on the show will be very disappointed…

ITV drama Malpractice returns for second series

In the first series of Malpractice, viewers were introduced to A&E Dr Lucinda Edwards, whose world is turned upside down after an overdose victim dies in her care.

She is then investigated by officials and the gripping five-part series ultimately ended with Lucinda’s fate unknown as the tribunal verdict was not shown.

However, in the new series of Malpractice, Dr Lucinda Edwards, played by Niamh, is not returning…

Instead, the new season centres on Dr James Ford, played by Tom Hughes, who is accused of negligence.

Who has replaced Niamh Algar on Malpractice?

According to the show’s synopsis, James gets “caught between an anxious new mother’s postnatal check-up and the sectioning of a psychotic patient” in a North Yorkshire hospital.

The synopsis also muses: “Is Dr Ford a doctor with a God complex, or a victim himself?”

Actor Tom Hughes has starred in the likes of The Game, Paula and Those About To Die. He also played Prince Albert in ITV period drama Victoria in 2016.

But why isn’t Niamh returning to the new series of Malpractice?

Why didn’t Niamh Algar return?

The second series of Malpractice was first announced back in late 2023.

It was also confirmed that it wouldn’t feature Dr Lucinda Edwards, but instead, it would focus on another case.

However, Helen Behan and Jordan Kouamé both reprise their roles from the first series as Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei of the Medical Investigation Unit (MIU). They are brought in to investigate Dr Ford.

The reason for Niamh not returning is that the show has become an anthology series. This means each season has its own self-contained and separate plot and characters.

Other hit shows like American Horror Story, The White Lotus and Black Mirror follow this format.

Malpractice airs on Sunday (May 4) at 9pm on ITV1.

