Louis Theroux considering tattooing his eyebrows amid alopecia battle: ‘This is also why I don’t wear a beard as much anymore’

Louis Theroux has revealed he’s considering getting his eyebrows tattooed after losing them during his struggles with alopecia.

Louis, 53, took to Instagram for advice after being diagnosed with the health condition. He wrote: “I’d like to know how I’m supposed to continue a career based largely on raising and lowering different eyebrows without any eyebrows!”

He added: “Alopecia. I’m seriously thinking of getting them tattooed back on but it feels like a big step! Thoughts?”

Louis Theroux spoke candidly about alopecia

Meanwhile, the legendary broadcaster opened up about alopecia, after he shared his woes of losing beard hair. “So this is what my beard grows like now due to what I think is probably alopecia. Basically, I get a little triangle of stubble around my mouth and some more at the sides,” he said.

He added: “It’s not a big deal, but I don’t want people to think I’m doing something creative with my facial hair and doing it badly when it’s just what I look like when I don’t shave. This is also why I don’t wear a beard as much anymore. Maybe it’ll grow back. Who knows?”

According to alopecia.org.uk, alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder that causes hair to fall out, often in clumps the size and shape of a 50p coin. While the amount of hair loss can vary, some lose it in a small area. Others have large patches of baldness, but the hair can grow back however sometimes it just falls out again.

He started to lose eyebrow hair back in July

But that’s not all, Louis previously shared that he was starting to lose his eyebrows, as he wrote: “Oh jeez it looks like the alopecia has migrated up to my eyebrow. I realise you aren’t all awaiting every update on its progress. But I want people to acclimatise to the new partially depilated me and not freak everyone out by suddenly appearing in public like a half-plucked elephant bird with no forewarning.”

Louis has updated fans (Credit: First We Feast / YouTube)

He continued: “So this is where we’re at. I’d really like to keep my eyebrows. But it’s out of my hands at this point… tho I have started taking vitamin D and something called biotin.”

Fans reacted to his health updates

Soon after he was flooded with comments from fans who gave their unique recommendations to get microneedling done. As one wrote: “Vitamin D & biotin are unlikely to do much for your hair. Get a blood test for iron & B12 – a deficiency of these can cause hair loss. Get your results as NHS doesn’t always address them. Iron deficiency is <50 and B12 deficiency is <300. The Cambridge Iron Clinic (Nuffield) are amazing for treatment if you need it.”

Louis Theroux spoke candidly about the health condition he’s battling (Credit: YouTube)

“Rosemary oil applied to the scalp has helped me with thinning hair. And you’ll smell good, so worth a try,” a second commented. “Tattoo it, as do so many women with sparse eyebrows,” penned a third.

A fourth added: “Well done for sharing, Louis, and raising awareness! My husband suffered with this on his beard and had large gaps, pretty sure it’s stress related, (even if you don’t “feel” stressed, your body might be) if there’s anything you can do to calm your nervous system, get more sleep, nurture your body, etc this might help if you are looking for a way of stopping it that is.”

